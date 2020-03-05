CNN, MSNBC, agree: Schumer's threat was a threat, and went way over the line

Both Dan and I have discussed Schumer’s blatant threat against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Members of the court have weighed in, Mitch McConnell has weighed in, and now, Chuck Schumer has weighed in. He issued a semi-apology in which he said he regretted his words, and tried to argue his ‘threat’ was actually aimed at members of the Senate.

As Mitch McConnell mentioned, it’s hard to see how that’s better.

Dems are trying to pretend that he’s issued an apology, even though he really hasn’t, and they’re ready to move on. Unfortunately for them, they have a problem.

No one’s buying it.

Even the folks at CNN and MSNBC are smart enough to realize that Schumer’s threat was, in fact, a threat. They agree that Chuck went way over the line, and they’re not being shy in calling him out.

As the saying goes… ‘When you’ve lost Joe Scarborough.’

But hey, maybe you’re the kind of person who still likes to delude himself into thinking Joe’s a ‘Republican.’ He’s too right wing for you. Of course he hates Schumer.

Well, if that’s the case, there’s more bad news for you. CNN gets it too. They are, in an unusual bit of integrity, not toeing the Schumer line…

The simple fact of the matter is that Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices with the specified intent of making them reconsider their decisions. There’s no way to successfully spin this as anything else. Schumer was feeling his oats, and he went too far.

The only question now is: Will he face any consequences?

The answer, sadly, is probably “no.” I’d love to be wrong. However, if the Obama administration, the Russian collusion hoax, the FISA abuses, and the entire impeachment charade have taught us anything, it’s that consequences are for little people.

Schumer should be forced to resign. So, I’m sure he’ll be just fine.