CNN: Our new poll shows "massive" shift in Trump's direction, esp. in swing states, best econ numbers in 20 yrs

If there’s one thing I never get tired of seeing, it’s the angry faces of CNN anchors who simply can’t believe that you’re not thinking what you’ve been told to think.

You’re supposed to hate Trump. You’re supposed to hate everything he’s done. You’re supposed to despise living in the United States as long as he occupies the White House, you’re supposed be constantly ashamed, and you’re supposed to view your own country as a cesspool of backwards hillbillies and hayseeds.

You’re not doing that.

As we discussed the other day, CNN’s own polling shows that support for impeachment is collapsing. The President’s numbers are up, people are generally pretty happy, and the economy is roaring along. That spells 2020 doom for the left, and they know it.

As CNN reported today, economic polling numbers are the best in almost 20 years. That’s generated a “massive” shift in support towards the President and, as you’ll see in a moment, the anchors can barely conceal their rage. First, some numbers.

TRENDING: After voting no on impeachment, Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew switches to GOP

Overall, 76% rate economic conditions in the US today as very or somewhat good, significantly more than those who said so at this time last year (67%). This is the highest share to say the economy is good since February 2001, when 80% said so. Almost all Republicans (97%) say economic conditions are good right now, as do 75% of independents and 62% of Democrats. Positive ratings are up across parties compared with August of this year, when 91% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 47% of Democrats said the economy was in good shape. Looking ahead, nearly 7 in 10 expect the economy to be in good shape a year from now (68%), the best outlook in CNN polling since December 2003. The new finding includes 63% who say things are good now and will continue to be good next year, while just 9% say they economy is currently good but will turn south in 2020.

Satisfaction, positivity, and optimism – the three things that are consistently anathema to liberalism. Trump’s economy has them all. Maybe that’s why CNN’s numbers show Trump’s approval at a 7-month high, despite the pseudo-impeachment.

What’s worse for Democrats is that these numbers are helping him the most in places Dems most desperately need to win. That, of course, is the infamous ‘blue wall’ that Trump shattered in 2016. CNN goers to great lengths to point out that things are neck-and-neck nationally, but those pesky battleground states are a huge problem for the left.

Across battleground states (a group which includes the 15 states decided by 8 points or less in 2016) — all four Democrats run within the margin of error of Trump. Biden and Trump tie at 47% each, while Trump holds 48% support to Warren’s 46%, 48% to Buttigieg’s 43%, and 49% to Sanders’ 45%.

Now, remember that the ‘margin of error’ most likely includes a hefty oversampling of Dems, as is de rigueur for CNN polls.

As I mentioned above, the rage at CNN is “barely contained.” As evidence, I submit the faces of the CNN “New Day” crew. The scowls are obvious, impressive, and delicious. Enjoy: