Commentary
CNN panels savage Biden after his disastrous showing in New Hampshire primary

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 12, 2020 at 6:20am
When news broke that Joe Biden was making a speedy getaway early departure from New Hampshire, you knew things were going to be bad.

Admittedly, nothing about his poor standing in the Granite State was a surprise. He’d admitted, well in advance of the New Hampshire primary, that he probably wasn’t going to do well. So, instead of hanging around for a humiliating post mortem, he ran off to one of his supposed “firewall” states: South Carolina.

He’d prepared his people for the collapse. His work in New Hampshire was done. However, I’m not sure they understood how bad things were really going to be. This CNN clip should have been a clue:

Bernie wins NH primary – where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

Biden has been, off and on, running for President for 32 years.  You would assume he’s gained some sort of following. At the very least, he should have mustered a dim “one in a hundred” following. He didn’t.

He’s never finished higher than 4th in any primary contest, and New Hampshire was no exception.

Remember, this was the guy who was supposed to be “electable.”  His entire entrance into the 2020 race was built around the idea that he was uniquely qualified to take on Donald Trump. Biden, as he liked to say, was supposed to ‘beat Trump like a drum.’

Yet he can’t finish better than 5th in a primary?

Yeah, CNN noticed that, too….

RELATED: Media trying pretty hard to pretend Biden and Boot Edge Edge are 'moderates'

Now, to be fair, I’ve been arguing for months that the mainstream news outlets had selected Elizabeth Warren as their preferred candidate. It was obvious they were treating her with kid gloves because they thought she was the “electable-but-progressive” alternative to Creepy Uncle Joe. That may have shifted now, and Pete Buttigieg might have won their hearts, but the point is the same.

Biden was never their guy.

So take the above with a grain of salt. Their appraisal of the former VP is tainted by their own preferences.

That doesn’t mean it’s wrong, though…

 

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







