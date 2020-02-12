CNN panels savage Biden after his disastrous showing in New Hampshire primary

When news broke that Joe Biden was making a speedy getaway early departure from New Hampshire, you knew things were going to be bad.

Admittedly, nothing about his poor standing in the Granite State was a surprise. He’d admitted, well in advance of the New Hampshire primary, that he probably wasn’t going to do well. So, instead of hanging around for a humiliating post mortem, he ran off to one of his supposed “firewall” states: South Carolina.

He’d prepared his people for the collapse. His work in New Hampshire was done. However, I’m not sure they understood how bad things were really going to be. This CNN clip should have been a clue:

CNN Correspondent: I Spoke to Over 100 NH Voters and Haven’t Heard from Anyone Who Supports Biden https://t.co/VC4ci8syHz via @mediaite #SleepyJoe — Mark Yagalla (@markyagalla) February 12, 2020

TRENDING: Bernie wins NH primary – where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

Biden has been, off and on, running for President for 32 years. You would assume he’s gained some sort of following. At the very least, he should have mustered a dim “one in a hundred” following. He didn’t.

He’s never finished higher than 4th in any primary contest, and New Hampshire was no exception.

A former two-term Vice President isn’t even finishing in the top four in New Hampshire. He is receiving zero delegates. “That is stunning…by far one of the biggest story lines of the night.” pic.twitter.com/G5AeOFTDbv — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2020

Remember, this was the guy who was supposed to be “electable.” His entire entrance into the 2020 race was built around the idea that he was uniquely qualified to take on Donald Trump. Biden, as he liked to say, was supposed to ‘beat Trump like a drum.’

Yet he can’t finish better than 5th in a primary?

Yeah, CNN noticed that, too….

“When you base your entire campaign on electability and you can’t win, even if it’s just the first two states…that bursts your bubble.” –@alexandrasiera on Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/clfZL6WA1V — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 12, 2020

RELATED: Media trying pretty hard to pretend Biden and Boot Edge Edge are 'moderates'

Now, to be fair, I’ve been arguing for months that the mainstream news outlets had selected Elizabeth Warren as their preferred candidate. It was obvious they were treating her with kid gloves because they thought she was the “electable-but-progressive” alternative to Creepy Uncle Joe. That may have shifted now, and Pete Buttigieg might have won their hearts, but the point is the same.

Biden was never their guy.

So take the above with a grain of salt. Their appraisal of the former VP is tainted by their own preferences.

That doesn’t mean it’s wrong, though…