CNN poll: Biden only up by 5 nationally, and down by 7 in battleground states

We all remember the news back in 2016. Hillary was supposedly trouncing Trump nationally. She enjoyed a massive lead in the polls, often outpacing her challenger by double digits. In the end, she enjoyed a meager 2 percent margin in the popular vote, and she was decimated state-by-state.

Now we have a new poll. It comes to us by CNN and, while we always start with the caveat that it’s still way too early to read tea leaves, it contains terrible news for the Democrats.

Joe Biden’s national lead is small. Right now, it’s just 5 points. That may sound solid but, in reality, it’s anything but. Assuming the Flynn situation doesn’t completely torpedo his candidacy, the gap will tighten as the race goes on.

There are two reasons for that.

First, he’s still a gaffe machine. Every time he gets in front of a crowd, he screws up. That won’t change. There’s a reason he’s been hiding in his basement. Slowly but surely, his errors, embarrassments and “senior moments” will pile up and hurt his numbers.

Second: He’s a lot like Hillary in that he’s a known quantity. He’s been around for 45 years, carries a ton of political baggage and will have an extremely difficult time reaching out to anyone new. His numbers are probably baked in so there’s nowhere to go but down.

All of that is disheartening if you’re a Biden supporter, but it’s not even the worst news.

What’s worse is that, as of now, he’s getting trounced in the battleground states. Trump currently leads in by an impressive 7 points in the places Biden most needs to win. Those numbers are outside the margin of error, and as I said above, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll find a way to make up so much ground. That’s particularity true when you realize younger (under 45) battleground voters back Trump by a massive 18 points, and two are almost tied among women.

Yes, it’s just one poll, and yes, it’s still a long haul to November. Trump could, at least theoretically, still botch something and destroy his own efforts. For now, consider it a hopeful sign.

Plus, it’s always fun to see CNN forced to report something like this: