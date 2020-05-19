CNN reporter attacks Fox for letting hosts with differing opinions on the air, not telling viewers 'what to believe'

Meet Oliver Darcy. He’s the so-called senior media reporter for CNN. That means he reports on the intersection between media and politics.

Given his job, you might be inclined to think he’d understand why CNN is failing so miserably. He does not. In fact, he’s so blissfully lacking in self-awareness that he’s attacking other news outlets for refusing to embrace his network’s greatest liability.

I’m speaking, of course, about CNN’s bias – not just an editorial bent, mind you, but an all-consuming iron-clad compulsion to goose-step along in left-wing unison. 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from show to show, they spout the same conclusions.

Their ratings reflect this.

However, according to Oliver Darcy, Fox News is the real failure. It doesn’t force all of its various anchors, reporters and shows to feel and say the same things. That’s a problem, because it leaves the viewer to make up his or her own mind about current events. Over at CNN, they know you’re not smart enough to form your own opinions, and need to be told what to believe.

So, Darcy is scolding the competition for its lack of groupthink.

Orwell would be proud:

Fox can’t get its story straight: While one host zings Trump for taking hydorxychloroquine, another host encourages its use. While one medical contributor calls it “highly irresponsible,” another says it’s “reasonable.” What are viewers to believe? https://t.co/6tWjJ1llnR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2020

For the record, Darcy is being savaged in the comments. It’s clear that people can see the problem with this line thinking, even if the CNN brain can’t.