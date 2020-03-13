CNN's Acosta: Trump pointing out that the coronavirus started in a foreign country is pretty darn xenophobic

I wonder if anyone else has used the word “foreign” to describe the origin of the virus. I wonder if anyone on CNN has used that word.

Of course they have, but this is Jim Acosta, who asks the tough questions and holds their feet to the fire!

Or maybe he just grandstands like the complete hack he is:

Jim @Acosta says it is “going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia” with regards to Trump pointing out the coronavirus started out in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/CFs1GVm3dt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 12, 2020

One of the biggest weasel moves of any journalism is to claim something “will strike a lot of people as” whatever, when what he really wants to get across is that it strikes him that way. He wants to give his opinion, but he’s supposed to be just reporting the news, so he splits the difference and pretends it’s news that he thinks, maybe, you never know, there are a bunch of people out there somewhere who just happen to think the same way he thinks – and you surely need to know that.

Do you really think that, with a contagion spreading, people are concerned about some sort of sinister implication in the words Trump uses to talk about the virus? Politically obsessed drones maybe. Normal people, absolutely not.

Also, why are so many cable networks and other media having their hack political reporters, like Acosta, cover a pandemic? Don’t they all have medical correspondents? Why isn’t Dr. Whoever covering the story instead of the grandstanding White House correspondent?

The answer is that the media think every story is a political story, especially the really big ones. Even if something is going on that didn’t originate with politics and really has nothing to do with politics, they want it to become about politics because that’s what they cover and that’s what they know.

This is one of the reasons we have such hysteria going on right now. We’re being “informed” by people who don’t really understand the virus, but they know how to talk in political narratives and it make their stories sound more interesting if they present the situation as a crisis.

They’re not all as bad as Acosta, but they’re all contributing to the massive overreaction that’s got society shutting down and the economy hanging in the balance. How do you avoid the coronavirus? You won’t find out from watching CNN, but you’ll find out that Jim Acosta thinks a word the president used was xenophobic.

And that’s what really matters, right?