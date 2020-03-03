CNN's Begala: It's a certainty that, on July 16, Trump will dump Pence for Nikki Haley

Not just something he suspects. No. It’s a certainty. Not only that, but he knows the date when it will happen.

You don’t think he went with Doc into the future and brought back one of those freaky looking USA Todays do you?

Begala will say just about anything, and CNN will let him, so this story is really more about how ridiculous CNN is than anything specific that was said. But just so you know:

“This is not a prediction. It’s a certainty. On Thursday, July 16 — that’s the date the Democrat gives his or her acceptance address — on that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala predicted during a panel discussion at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C.

“You watch. Guaranteed,” Begala said. “Trump put Pence in charge of coronavirus to throw him under the bus.”

TRENDING: Fantastic news: If Biden is elected, he’ll put Beto in charge of confiscating your guns

Keep in mind, when a political operative predicts someone will do something, he’s really giving you insight into his own thinking. If Begala thinks Trump would do something like this, it’s because it’s the sort of thing Begala the operative might believe could actually work.

The idea is that, by calling this press conference and making this announcement on this particular day, Trump takes all the wind out of the sales of the Democratic nominee who’s giving an acceptance speech that night. Trump sucks up all the media coverage with the big stunner, and the poor Democrat is left talking to a convention hall in Milwaukee while no one is watching nationwide because they’re all glued to the Haley analysis.

If you ever hire Paul Begala to advise your campaign, and he tells you to do something like this, fire him immediately.

For one thing, dumping your vice president just as the general election campaign is heating up is close to a suicidal move. It will touch off endless speculation and leaks about the palace intrigue that led to the change. Did Trump think Pence was inept? Did Trump not trust Pence? Did Pence try to lead an insurrection? Will Pence talk?

Will Trump dump Pence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (1 Votes) 94% (15 Votes)

Was it true this whole time that the vice president was a clueless dolt? And if so, why did Trump pick him and why did he put him in charge of the coronavirus response?

This would be a disaster.

And you suburban moms? Now you know what CNN thinks of you. They think you’re horrified by Trump in all his Trumpiness, but you’ll vote for him anyway if he puts a woman on the ticket.

Since Begala issued this not as a prediction but as a guarantee, I wonder if this means CNN will dump him when it doesn’t come true. It’s one thing to make a prediction, but claiming certainty about something that turns out not to be true is what we call a lie around here. I wonder where Begala learned to lie.

Oh. Right. He cut his teeth in politics working for the Clintons. I will ask no further questions.