CNN's Dana Bash dares to praise Trump's coronavirus leadership. Lefties freak out. She doubles down.

As we all know, CNN and MSNBC are the official networks of hating our current President. They’re dedicated to ending his time in office, impeaching him if possible, ignoring the good he does, and undoing every single achievement of his administration. It’s what drives them each and every day.

So, if we see someone step out of line and argue that he’s done something right? That’s a big deal.

Enter Dana Bash. According to the CNN host, Trump is stepping up in a big way, and she’s actually been praising his recent press conferences…

“If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable from the president of the United States. This is a non-partisan – this is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint. From a human standpoint. He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday.”

Here’s the clip:

You can argue that this is faint praise, but we have to consider the source. Someone from the hallowed halls of CNN actually recognized that the President did something well.

This, of course, is not allowed. CNN has its marching orders, and they are to be 100% negative where Donald Trump is concerned. They’re supposed to beat the anti-Trump drum 24/7, and their viewers will tolerate nothing less.

So, Dana Bash found herself behind the eight ball. I won’t repost it here, because a lot of it gets pretty ugly, but left-wing Twitter was outraged. How dare Bash suggest Donald Trump had something that wasn’t universally despised? How could they possibly suggest that “bad orange man” has done anything else than the work of Satan himself?

Bash found herself on the receiving end of firing demands, grotesque expletives, and even death threats.

To her credit, she didn’t back down…

As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human – & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday’s PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That’s a fact. Let’s all take a breath and remember we are all in this together. https://t.co/bx9uLuvkOI — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

Yes, there’s a little bit of an attempt to placate the naysayers there, but it’s worth noting that she’s not backtracking. Normally, a CNN talking head would run screaming for the hills. Bash isn’t doing that. She’s sticking to her guns, and admitting that Trump – at least in terms of his demeanor – is doing the right thing.

That’s a step in the right direction for America’s second worst news network, so bravo.