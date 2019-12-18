CNN's Toobin: Our CNN poll showing Dem support for impeachment slipping is wrong... "Because I said so!"

Yesterday, I discussed the horror that befell CNN. Their own poll showed Democrat support for impeachment collapsing a whopping 13 points in just under 30 days. By any measure, that is a massive shift.

If your salary dropped that much in a month, you’d be upset. If a presidential candidate saw their support plummet like that, they’d be firing their staff. Heck. If a stock saw that kind of implosion, corporate heads would be rolling and golden parachutes would be deployed.

CNN’s poll shows that the impeachment process is a bust. Half the country has always hated it, and the other half – while still angry and looking for a way to defeat the man who beat Hillary – is slowly coming to realize what a mess it is. They know they’ve botched this, and they know that’s an ill omen for 2020.

So, obviously, the poll has to be wrong.

Enter Jeffrey Toobin. He’s allegedly a famous analyst who works for CNN. In reality, he’s probably more famous (or infamous) for being the guy that impregnated a colleague’s daughter and tried to pressure her into having an abortion.

He’s a real piece of work, and he’s sure there’s no way that Dems would allow a 13-point drop in such a short time! It’s impossible! Why… House Democrats have proven that Trump did… something… to someone… at some point… or… something like that. There are just ‘too many facts!’

Toobin took to the airwaves last night, and he threw his network under the bus in a tantrum that denies the polls accuracy, because “I said so!”

Enjoy the meltdown:

By the way, the same poll also showed opposition to impeachment on the rise, support for Pelosi cratering, and was an extension of trend lines we’ve seen in several other polls.

Sorry, Jeffrey. The odds are that it’s right. Impeachment has been, and will continue to be, a disaster for the Dems.