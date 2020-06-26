Colorado governor orders attorney general to investigate police-involved death of Elijah McClain

The incident happened late last summer, but it’s been getting more attention since George Floyd. It probably shouldn’t have taken that long for Gov. Jared Polis to act, but you know politicians. They respond to public sentiment, which is why our system works on rare occasions.

What happened to Elijah McClain is a classic example of a situation for which our policing system needs to find better solutions.

By all accounts, the 23-year-old McClain was doing absolutely nothing wrong. He was walking down the street waving his arms – there is no law against that – and someone thought he “looked suspicious” and called police.

You can’t blame officers for responding to the call. It’s their job to respond to all calls. But there has to be a better way to handle situations like this:

Police in suburban Aurora received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street on Aug. 24. Police say McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers confronted him and tried to take him into custody.



One of the officers put him in a specialized hold that cuts off blood to the brain, something that has been banned in several places in the wake of Floyd’s death May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and the global protests that followed. Paramedics gave McClain a medication to calm him down, and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. His family said he sustained a brain injury and was taken off life support.

If police officers ask you to stop walking because they want to talk to you, do it. Nothing good happens when you ignore or defy them, and only disaster can result when you fight with them.

That said – despite McClain’s unwise decision to be uncooperative – there is no reason this should have ended in anyone’s death. Police understandably get suspicious when someone resists, runs or fights. Even if they don’t know who he is or what he may have been doing, actions like that suggest the person may have warrants, or drugs – or something worse.

But suspicions are one thing. Sometimes a person only runs or resists because he’s scared. That doesn’t excuse it, but until police know they’re dealing with a dangerous criminal, there have been protocols they can employ that will minimize the risk of harm to the suspect. I understand the imperative to get someone under control when he’s fighting you and you don’t know if he’s armed or what he’s capable of. But as in Minneapolis, the proper procedure needs to be to get the person in cuffs and then get him in the back of the squad car.

Having the attorney general investigate seems like the right move because you can’t assume from McClain’s death that the hold used on him was excessive force, nor can you assume an incident of cardiac arrest was caused by the chokehold. It seems likely, but you don’t want to presume police guilt without uncovering every fact that will tell you how and why Elijah McClain died.

Should police devise a better way to handle situations like this?

I don’t claim enough expertise to prescribe exactly what the better protocols for a situation like this should be. But someone needs to get working on them. A man who’s just walking along the street doing nothing wrong should not flee and resist police who are just trying to talk to him. But he also shouldn’t die because he does.

It’s well past time to get this right.