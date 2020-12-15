SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Come On, Capitalists: Why Do You Think It Would Be a Bad Thing if Cardi B Bought That $88,000 Purse?

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 15, 2020 at 8:30am
P Share Print

Yeah. I know. She’s a “hypocrite.”

And I know: She’s “tone deaf.”

It’s hard to maintain credibility for your anti-capitalist rants and your oh-so-woke persona when, at the same time, you’re openly asking your fans if you should buy an $88,000 purse.

Granted. But for a moment, let’s forget about messaging, and for God’s sake let’s not concern yourself with the folly of “optics,” and instead let’s consider the substance.

Cardi B is getting destroyed on social media for the following musing:

TRENDING: 'Everybody Fears AOC:' Queens Residents Still Haunted by AOC's Role in Amazon Abandoning HQ Plans

Typical of the responses was this one:

Should Cardi B buy the $88,000 purse?

So, let’s recap: People are suffering right now (which is certainly true), so therefore Cardi B shouldn’t buy the $88,000 purse?

Wrong. She should absolutely buy it.

The company that makes these high-end purses needs revenue to pay its employees, who surely work hard making them. Let’s say the employees make $35,000 a year. When you consider employment taxes, benefits and other costs, it might take more than $40,000 a year to actually cover the cost of employing one of them.

RELATED: The other war we must (and will) win: Capitalism vs. socialism

If Cardi B makes a purchase of $88,000, once you take out the retailer’s cut, it will cover the salary of at least one of those employees for the entire year. It might even cover two of them, depending on the wholesale cost.

People who make large-dollar purchases during a difficult economic time do a great deal to help those who might otherwise be suffering. They make it possible for some of the people who might otherwise end up jobless to keep their jobs. They keep the manufacturers in a stronger financial position so they don’t have to lay people off.

One of the problems for manufacturers during an economically challenging time is that they know it’s productivity that drives prosperity, but it doesn’t make sense to produce if you’re not confident anyone will buy what you’re producing. When people like Cardi B buy very expensive purses, it rewards the decision to produce and encourages companies to keep doing it.

By contrast, if she doesn’t buy the purse, who will that help? Sure, she could donate the money to people in need – and there’d be nothing wrong with that – but you do more to encourage the economy’s continued productivity when you buy the things that companies are making.

It may very well be that Cardi B neither thinks about nor understands any of this when she contemplates buying a swanky purse. That is not surprising. Most people who trash capitalism don’t really understand the system they’re trashing.

But it doesn’t matter. Buying the purse would still do a great deal to help people who are trying to remain gainfully employed. I hope Cardi B ignores her social media critics and buys the purse. Indeed, I hope all capitalism-hating celebrities make big, luxurious purchases and help the people who make these things remain employed.

And if it means they’re tone-deaf or hypocritical or whatever, who cares? The result is good, even if they have no understanding of that fact.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







Democrats: OK Fine, We Won't Insist on a Bailout of Blue States and Cities in the COVID Relief Bill
Come On, Capitalists: Why Do You Think It Would Be a Bad Thing if Cardi B Bought That $88,000 Purse?
FDA Staff: Moderna's Vaccine (Which Only Requires One Shot, and No Cold Storage) Looks Good to Go
Where Can You Go to Get the Vaccine? Try CVS or Walgreens . . . or Maybe a Car Wash
UN Secretary General: Every World Leader Should Immediately Declare a 'State of Emergency' . . . Over Climate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×