Come On, Capitalists: Why Do You Think It Would Be a Bad Thing if Cardi B Bought That $88,000 Purse?

Yeah. I know. She’s a “hypocrite.”

And I know: She’s “tone deaf.”

It’s hard to maintain credibility for your anti-capitalist rants and your oh-so-woke persona when, at the same time, you’re openly asking your fans if you should buy an $88,000 purse.

Granted. But for a moment, let’s forget about messaging, and for God’s sake let’s not concern yourself with the folly of “optics,” and instead let’s consider the substance.

Cardi B is getting destroyed on social media for the following musing:

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Typical of the responses was this one:

Wow this comment is so superficial, especially to post during a pandemic when so many people are suffering…lol I can’t believe she would tweet this now — Britty Faye (@its_britty_xo) December 6, 2020

So, let’s recap: People are suffering right now (which is certainly true), so therefore Cardi B shouldn’t buy the $88,000 purse?

Wrong. She should absolutely buy it.

The company that makes these high-end purses needs revenue to pay its employees, who surely work hard making them. Let’s say the employees make $35,000 a year. When you consider employment taxes, benefits and other costs, it might take more than $40,000 a year to actually cover the cost of employing one of them.

If Cardi B makes a purchase of $88,000, once you take out the retailer’s cut, it will cover the salary of at least one of those employees for the entire year. It might even cover two of them, depending on the wholesale cost.

People who make large-dollar purchases during a difficult economic time do a great deal to help those who might otherwise be suffering. They make it possible for some of the people who might otherwise end up jobless to keep their jobs. They keep the manufacturers in a stronger financial position so they don’t have to lay people off.

One of the problems for manufacturers during an economically challenging time is that they know it’s productivity that drives prosperity, but it doesn’t make sense to produce if you’re not confident anyone will buy what you’re producing. When people like Cardi B buy very expensive purses, it rewards the decision to produce and encourages companies to keep doing it.

By contrast, if she doesn’t buy the purse, who will that help? Sure, she could donate the money to people in need – and there’d be nothing wrong with that – but you do more to encourage the economy’s continued productivity when you buy the things that companies are making.

It may very well be that Cardi B neither thinks about nor understands any of this when she contemplates buying a swanky purse. That is not surprising. Most people who trash capitalism don’t really understand the system they’re trashing.

But it doesn’t matter. Buying the purse would still do a great deal to help people who are trying to remain gainfully employed. I hope Cardi B ignores her social media critics and buys the purse. Indeed, I hope all capitalism-hating celebrities make big, luxurious purchases and help the people who make these things remain employed.

And if it means they’re tone-deaf or hypocritical or whatever, who cares? The result is good, even if they have no understanding of that fact.