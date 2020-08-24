Comey says he 'can’t imagine' he's a target of the Durham investigation - So Catherine Herridge explains it for him

James Comey is back in the news. First, he raised the ire of Hillary Clinton with a cringe-worthy tweet. Then, over the weekend, he appeared on Face the Nation where he once again made it clear he’s one of the most clueless people ever to find themselves in the political spotlight.

Comey confirmed that he’ll be giving his first ever political speech in support of Joe Biden. He also informed viewers that if they care about law and order, they’ll vote for Creepy ol’ Joe.

Then, he was asked if he believed he was a target of the Durham investigation into the FBI’s handling of the whole “Russian collusion” fiasco.

According to Comey, he “can’t imagine” that he is. Those pesky Republicans just want something to talk about. Never mind the fact that Durham’s investigation bagged its first guilty plea last week. Comey says he is not concerned:

DURHAM PROBE: Former CIA Director John Brennan sat for an interview with John Durham this week. Does @Comey think he’s a target?@Comey tells @margbrennan: “I can’t imagine that I’m a target…They just want to have an investigation to talk about” pic.twitter.com/cQM0B6qLhP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 23, 2020

Wow. That’s.. . something. Given all we know about how the FBI handled the matter, you’d think the guy whose name appears on all those FISA applications would be able to “imagine” quite a bit.

Since Comey is apparently unable to conceive of the notion that he just might be in Durham’s sights, CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge decided to fill him in.

Maybe this will jog Comey’s imagination:

#Durham Former FBI Director Comey signed 3 FISAs. IG Horowitz found “at least 17 significant errors or omissions” + Aug. 19 former FBI lawyer Clinesmith pleaded guilty to a false statements charge (altering CIA email) for final FISA as part of plea deal to cooperate. @CBSNews https://t.co/mQATphzQ9N pic.twitter.com/e8UwBjweIW — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 23, 2020