Comey in Senate Testimony: Hey, Sorry, I Really Don't Know Anything About This Steele Dossier Thing

Maybe they can teach Jeff Daniels to say this line repeatedly like the most patriotic of American heroes:

I don’t know.

It’s a funny thing about James Comey. When he wants to come across this way, he will make you think he’s the most meticulous, detail-oriented director the FBI ever had. Why, the man was so dedicated, he even memorialized events of conversations in memos to himself! Nothing got by Jim Comey, pal.

Except, of course, the basic details of one of the most important and high-level cases the FBI ever worked on. In that case, hey bro, don’t ask him. Why would he know?

Comey opted not to deliver an opening statement Wednesday but welcomed questions. Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., got right to the point and asked what efforts the FBI made to verify the dossier.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Commission on Presidential Debates Announces Rule Changes So Last Night Doesn't Happen Again

“I don’t know,” Comey said.

Graham also asked what Comey knew about former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who has pleaded guilty after being accused of altering an email to say that Page was not working with the CIA despite the FBI having knowledge that Page was working with the agency.

“I know nothing of Mr. Clinesmith,” Comey said.

Comey passed blame for the warrant, claiming he only signed the certification for it, not the affidavit it was based on, but when asked who the committee should look to in terms of who was accountable for misleading the court, Comey again came up empty.

Do you believe James Comey? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (38 Votes)

This is classic Comey, pretending that in his elevated perch as FBI director he would have known nothing about such pedestrian details of an individual case. There are clearly several problems with this.

First, as FBI director, Comey is responsible for everything that goes on at the FBI. That doesn’t mean he has to be micromanaging everything, but it does mean that if there’s widespread misbehavior with respect to wiretap warrant applications, it’s his job to a) know about it; and b) put a stop to it.

Comey’s claim that he knew nothing about Kevin Clinesmith is especially hard to stomach. Clinesmith is the former FBI lawyer who admitted that he altered e-mails, before they were given to the FISA court, to hide exculpatory evidence about Carter Page’s work with the FBI. Are we seriously to believe that Clinesmith did that on his own? That doesn’t even make sense. Surely Clinesmith was not the only person who had seen these e-mails, which means he wasn’t the only person who knew that Page had worked for the FBI.

If the doctored e-mails ended up in the FISA application for the Page wiretap warrant, lots of people would have seen them. No one but Clinesmith noticed the e-mail was doctored? Not Peter Strzok? Not Andrew McCabe? Not Comey?

Please.

RELATED: FBI Probing Military Ballots Found in Pennsylvania Garbage Can . . . Most of Them for Trump

Comey’s boy scout act has worn about as thin as an act can wear. The Obama Justice Department pursued a nonsense investigation against the Trump campaign, based on a completely false premise that probably originated with Hillary Clinton. And they thought no one would ever find out about it because President Hillary would look the other way while they buried the evidence.

There is no way Comey didn’t know every detail of this. He’s pretending otherwise now, not only to protect his reputation, but because he may be in real danger of prosecution pending the outcome of the Durham investigation.

And again we ask: Just how high did all of this go? And again, we suspect we know.