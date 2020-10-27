CONFIRMED: Amy Coney Barrett Set to Join Supreme Court After 52-48 Vote In Her Favor

In another age, Amy Coney Barrett would have been confirmed 100-0. Her credentials are that solid, and her character is beyond reproach.

But we live in the age we live in, and within that context a 52-48 vote in favor of confirmation is a pretty respectable showing. Congratulations to an outstanding legal professional and an excellent judge. She will be an outstanding asset to the Supreme Court and to the nation.

Barrett will be sworn in by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, possibly as soon as tonight but no later than tomorrow morning.

The process wasn’t without the usual affected melodrama, including a clear threat by Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal to retaliate:

“The fact is that our Republican colleagues are shattering the norms and breaking the rules and breaking their word, and there will be consequences,” Blumenthal said early in his remarks. “There inevitably are consequences when one person breaks his or her word to another.”

We keep hearing that Barrett’s confirmation gives conservatives a commanding 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court. Er . . . kind of. The recent leftward drift of Chief Justice John Roberts makes it far from a certainty on any key vote that there will be six votes for the constitutional position.

Roberts does not appear to have transformed into an ideological liberal, and he still votes with the conservatives more often than not. But on very high-profile cases that require the court to settle disputes originating with the political branches, Roberts is increasingly reluctant to have the Court seen as a judicial extension of the Republican Party.

That’s fair enough, but by siding with the liberal Justices as often as he’s doing, Roberts is essentially allowing the Court in many cases to serve as a judicial extension of the Democratic Party.

Even so, what Barrett’s confirmation does is create for the first time a very reliable block of solid constitutional conservatives. For a long time we’ve had a working 5-4 majority. But Sandra Day O’Connor was frequently influenced by the left, and after she was gone Anthony Kennedy exhibited the same trait. In recent years, it’s been Chief Justice Roberts himself who slipped into this role. One of the conservative Justices always seems to seize the mantle of “swing vote” and become the wild card when it comes to crucial matters of constitutional law.

Is there now a reliable majority on the Supreme Court that will rule according to the law and the Constitution?

Is that over now? With Barrett joining Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, can we now say that no case will end in a head-scratching outcome for lack of enough Justices who are committed to following the law and the Constitution?

That certainly seems to be the case, although some of the newer members of the Court certainly bear watching. Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh have both shown independent streaks in their thinking, and there’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, there has always been more diversity of thought among the conservative Justices than there has been among the liberal Justices.

So far nothing has happened to sound the alarm bell that Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch or Kavanaugh might abandon constitutional principles for the sake of “the reputation of the Court” or whatever. Chief Justice Roberts can continue to indulge his sense of self-importance if he likes, while a solid conservative majority keeps applying the law and the Constitution to the cases that come before them.

Today is a very good day, and it’s all the more important because – if Biden does win next week – it’s good to know a solid majority of the Supreme Court will check any inclinations by a Biden-Harris Administration to shred the Constitution in the pursuit of their own ideological agenda.

Congratulations soon-to-be Justice Barrett!