Confirmed New COVID-19 Cases Have Dropped 56 Percent Over the Past Month

Remember when Dr. Deborah Birx said the winter surge of COVID cases would be “the worst event that this country will face,” and by that she meant in U.S. history?

If you’re going to be an alarmist, I guess you might as well go all in.

But it’s not turning out that way. The winter surge has been serious and it’s claimed a lot of lives, but we now know that over the past month – even before significant numbers of people started getting vaccinated – new cases have been declining significantly:

The most severe surge of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. has weakened significantly, according to key metrics, though public-health experts and epidemiologists urge caution, given the spread of highly contagious new variants.

Newly reported cases have dropped 56% over the past month, based on a seven-day average, marking a significantly steeper fall than the U.S. saw after the spring and summer surges. Hospitalizations have declined 38% since Jan 6. The seven-day average of Covid-19 tests returning positive fell over the past week to 6.93%, the lowest since Oct. 31.

Unlike during earlier moments in the pandemic, case counts are heading lower amid a mass-inoculation effort. But even after such a steep decline, cases and hospitalizations remain higher than during earlier surges, deaths continue to hover near records, and the rise of more contagious coronavirus variants could quickly worsen the spread.

The media are doing a lot of hand-wringing about these “new variants” that are supposed to be more contagious than the original COVID strain. From what we know they’re more contagious but the existing vaccines are no less effective against them.

Theoretically the new strains could lead to another surge, but it’s only a theory at this point, and we’ve now vaccinated almost 10 percent of the population. People are more protected against various strains of COVID than they’ve ever been.

Er, by the way, what do we do with this?

He said that a mere two-and-a-half weeks ago. The trajectory of the pandemic has already changed, and dramatically so, in a positive direction. This is the guy who dumped on Trump continually for having no plan to deal with the virus. As soon as Biden takes office, he pleads impotent. There’s nothing we can do!

Aside from the obvious fact that they could do a better job of speeding up vaccinations, let’s look at the one thing they want to do that makes absolutely no sense.

Biden wants to spend $1.9 trillion on “emergency stimulus,” in spite of the fact that the economy grew at a torrid 4.5 percent pace in the fourth quarter, and new COVID cases declined by more than half last month.

There are only two things that make sense to do right now. The first is the aforementioned speeding up of the vaccinations. The second is to end the lockdowns. That’s how you help people who have suffered financially from the politicians’ orders, because it would allow them to go back to their jobs and start earning a real living again.

And with new cases cut in half, it makes more sense than ever. This is good news. Well, it’s good news for everyone but politicians who enjoy having the virus as an excuse to exercise total control over society. I guess you can’t please everyone.