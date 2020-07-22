Confronted with video of human rights abuses, Chinese ambassador to UK crumbles

Modern China’s atrocious record of human rights abuses reads like some kind of horrific grocery list. Assassination, “disappearances” of political dissidents, concentration camps, forced labor, population control and lockdowns of entire cities all feature prominently. Basically, everything you thought we’d consigned to the scrap heap of history is happening there, on a scale that may dwarf even the nightmare world of North Korea.

While U.S. media conglomerates coddle China’s fascist regime in exchange for access to their markets, the BBC has been surprisingly unforgiving in its coverage. They regularly run excoriating reports on the Hong Kong crackdown, as well as the brutal conditions facing the Uighur population in Xinjiang.

Recently, you may have seen some drone footage of the latter. In it, hundreds of what are presumed to be Uighurs – all of whom appear to be shaved, bound and blindfolded – are being herded into train cars. It’s imagery that evokes the very worst humanity has to offer, and it’s happening right now, while the rest of the planet largely ignores it.

So, in a bit of journalism you’d probably never see in the United States, BBC host Andrew Marr ran the tape for Chinese ambassador to the UK. Liu Xiaoming. He couldn’t leave, and had nowhere to hide.

In the clip below, you’ll see that Liu tries desperately to deflect. He’s desperate to change the subject, but Marr holds his feet to the fire, asking Liu to explain “why people are kneeling blindfolded and shaven, and being led to trains, in modern China?”

Liu has no answer, and collapses like a house of cards.

The situation in his country appears to be just as bad as the video makes it seem…