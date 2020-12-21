Congress Set to Pass Another $900 Billion COVID Spending Blowout, Including $600 Direct Payments to Individuals

If you’re going to spend money on COVID, you’d think it would make sense to at least put the money where it will do the most good to solve the problem. How much could you accelerate the vaccination process, for example, if you pumped $900 billion into vaccine production and distribution capacity? That would go a long way toward solving the problem.

But what politicians like to do is give free money away to voters, especially when some people need the money because they can’t earn it themselves – because of the actions of politicians.

Also: When the media are treating the passage of a “relief passage” like an uncontroversial necessity – presenting the issue with questions like “Will they get it done?”, which implies it’s good to get it done and bad not to – Congress will “get it done” for fear of being accused of “failing.”

Alas, we have our big fat bill. You’re getting a check whether you need it or not. Unemployed people will once again be incentivized to stay out of the labor market. As such, Congress will continue to give cover to Democrat governors who keep locking down their states and destroying businesses. It may be the most celebrated act of Congress to ever accomplish nothing. The vote is set for today:

The bill leaves out two of the most contentious elements in the negotiations: legal protections for businesses from coronavirus lawsuits, which had been sought by Republicans, and the substantial aid for state and local governments advocated by Democrats.

TRENDING: Hoo Boy: New COVID Strain Spreads Faster Than Previous Ones; Is Rampaging Across UK, Europe, Australia

Sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Sunday the deal was expected to grant U.S. airlines $15 billion in new payroll assistance that will allow them to return more than 32,000 furloughed workers to their payrolls through March 31. It would also include $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak, $14 billion for public transit systems and $10 billion for state highways, one of the sources said. A further $3.2 billion would help provide broadband internet access for low-income Americans.

The only good news here is that the bill does not include a bailout for poorly managed (read: Democrat-run) states and cities, which was a demand for which Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi long held out. But the so-called good news may be short-lived. Pelosi has made it clear she intends to come back in January with a demand for a much larger package – possibly $2 trillion or more – that she is confident Joe Biden will sign into law.

Whether Mitch McConnell can resist (assuming Georgia voters allow him to remain Senate Majority Leader) will depend on the dynamics of the moment.

As for now, the federal government’s 2020 budget deficit has now exceeded $4 trillion, and the national debt has now exceeded $26 trillion, which is more than our entire Gross Domestic Product by a cool $6 trillion.

Do we need another COVID relief package? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Hey, it’s just money. But do take note: It’s yours. Or it was.

Enjoy your $600, but don’t get too attached to it. The IRS will be asking you for it, and lots more, soon in order to pay for all its profligate spending. You always end up paying for the “achievements” of our political leaders.