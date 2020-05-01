Congressional Republicans try to establish lawsuit immunity for employers who want to open back up

Under normal circumstances, if you go to work and catch a bug from a co-worker, you don’t turn around and sue your employer. That sort of thing is considered a normal part of life, and it’s one reason employers offer sick days and health insurance.

It represents a healthy give-and-take. If we as employers do everything we can to support employees when they get sick, then employees in return will refrain from taking over-the-top actions against us that cripple our ability to do business – and thus continue to employ them.

Clearly COVID-19 is not your average bug, but the same give-and-take proposition remains. There’s always some risk in going to work, and if employers have to fear lawsuits from every employee who encounters a work-related hazard, it will become so cost-prohibitive to operate that companies will shut down.

And no one will have jobs.

That’s where many people stand right now. We’re living in the world as it would be if trial lawyers ran the show. The mere act of opening your doors at the start of the day is deemed too risky, so we’ve got tens of millions of people on unemployment – entirely dependent on payments from the government.

You should always remember that trial lawyers are among the largest contributors to Democratic candidates, because Democrats consistently oppose tort reform that would make it harder for trial lawyers to file the kinds of frivolous lawsuits that are their bread and butter. It’s no wonder Democrats want to keep extending the lockdowns. Take their everyday policies to their logical extreme and this is the world we’d end up with anyway. Might as well skip the niceties and just get right to it.

So as we endeavor to open the country back up, it’s important to protect employers from the prospect of frivolous lawsuits they might face just for being open, and congressional Republicans are trying to find a way to make that happen:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy issued a joint statement redoubling their demands that “Americans on the front lines of this fight must receive strong protections from frivolous lawsuits.”

“Senate and House Republicans agree these protections will be absolutely essential to future discussions surrounding recovery legislation,” they said.

The statement marks a hardening line of demarcation between Republicans and Democrats over the question of business liability as the two sides spar over the prospects of a new coronavirus relief package. Democrats are pushing for nearly $1 trillion in federal assistance to states and local governments. With half of all U.S. states forging ahead with their own strategies for easing restrictions on restaurants, retail and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis, business groups have been pushing for protection against COVID-19-related lawsuits for companies that follow health and safety guidelines.

I don’t think employers should have total immunity from all liability. COVID-19 is not just a little cough, and any bill that provides liability protection should also require businesses to provide some basic protections in the workplace in order to qualify. That’s probably a combination of facemasks, distancing policies, plastic shields, gloves and other things that go above and beyond your average safety policies.

It might even make sense to require some sort of inspection, which could be done proactively in advance, prior to certifying that a company has met the requirements and can be shielded from liability suits. That way you protect workers but you also protect employers from baseless litigation that will threaten their ability to operate.

This is going to be a tough bill to get through the House. Democrats are already claiming it sells out workers to protect big business, which characteristically ignores the fact that when business disappears, so do the workers’ jobs. My concern is that, for this to have any chance of passing the House, Nancy Pelosi will demand something in return that would be just as harmful to the business community as this is helpful.

But the solution to that is for voters to make better decisions in House races. For now we’re stuck with the House we have. We need to re-open the business community as soon as possible, before our economic suicide becomes irreversible.