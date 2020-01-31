Consumer confidence hits five-month high; media's attempts to talk economy into recession failed miserably

Maybe they should consider something really radical like – oh, I don’t know – reporting objective facts?

Because months of dire warnings about a recession being around the corner not only made them look like fools, it also seems to have demonstrated that no one takes them very seriously.

If there’s a weak spot in the economy right now, it’s business investment, which has been soft since the middle of last year. But the thing that’s keeping the economy strong is consumer spending, which is the very thing the Democrat/media complex hoped to slow down with its doom and gloom talk during the late summer and early fall.

Had the effort worked, you’d see it in slipping consumer confidence numbers. The envelope please?

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods dropped by the most in eight months in December and shipments were weak, suggesting business investment contracted further in the fourth quarter and remained a drag on economic growth.

For now, however, the longest economic expansion on record looks set to continue, with other data on Tuesday showing consumer confidence surged to a five-month high in January amid optimism over the labor market. That suggests consumer spending could stay fairly strong in the near term and blunt some of the hit on the economy from weak business investment.

Consumer confidence is driven by a lot of factors, one of which would be news coverage of the economic issues, but that’s far from the only one and not necessarily the biggest one either.

I think as much as anything else, people’s confidence in the economy is determined by their own experiences. If they’re doing well personally, their employers are thriving, people they know are gainfully employed and opportunity abounds, they tend to feel more confident.

And to the extent their confidence is affected by news coverage, you have to balance the objective facts from the speculation and predictions. The media may be interviewing economists who predict a recession, but the actual numbers show steady growth, low unemployment and robust job creation.

If that also reflects people’s experiences, then they’re going to believe the raw data more than the “experts” with their forecasts.

I also wonder if people have gotten wise to the media’s game on this. They know they media hate Trump, and they know a good economy benefits Trump in his re-election efforts, so I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people are inclined to dismiss the doomsaying because they recognize there’s an agenda behind it.

Whatever the reasons, people remain confident that the economy is strong, and they’re going to keep spending money because they believe that – which will become a self-fulfilling prophecy that should keep things in good stead for the foreseeable future.

Now, as I’ve often said, I want to see better than the mere 2.0 percent-ish growth we’ve seen for the past year. I want us to hit 3.0 percent for a year and then shoot for 4.0 or 5.0 as a new norm. If we removed some of the politician-imposed shackles on the economy, we could absolutely do it. But for now, consumer spending is going to at least allow us to maintain the growth we’ve had.

It’s a good thing consumer don’t listen to the “experts,” or we’d all be in a lot of trouble.