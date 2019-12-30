Consumer confidence soars to 99.3 percent, with almost no one being influenced by impeachment

The University of Michigan regularly measures consumer confidence in the economy, and has done so for many years. U-M issues updates twice monthly on this measure, and recently issued the final such update of 2019.

Now keep in mind that Democrats, the news media and sympathetic economists just spent months trying to tell us a recession is coming. This theme was repeated day after day after day, with economists willing to put their names to this prognostication interviewed repeatedly and heraled as sages.

You might have thought that browbeating the public with such relentless negativity would have driven the “Sentiment Index” down a bit, even if it was all based on nothing. You might also think the impeachment of the president would cause some people to worry. So what does it tell you about the influence of such people and such events that consumer confidence has now soared to 99.3 percent?

The Sentiment Index remained largely unchanged in late December at the same very favorable level recorded at mid-month. Most of the December gain was among upper income households, with those in the top third of the income distribution gaining 7.5% from last month and those in the bottom two-thirds posting a gain of just 0.8%. The recent shift favoring higher income households is in the opposite direction when compared with all-time peaks in the late 1990’s. The impeachment hearing had a barely noticeable impact on economic expectations, as it was mentioned by just 2% of all consumers in the December survey.

First of all, consumers’ view of the economy doesn’t appear to be affected at all by impeachment. Maybe that’s because they know Trump isn’t going to be removed from office. Maybe it’s because they know it’s an entirely partisan exercise and not to be taken seriously. Maybe it’s because they whole thing is Beltway insider baseball and none of it matters a whit to normal people.

Whatever the reason, it’s having no effect whatsoever.

Furthermore, no one seems influence by the doom-and-gloom predictions that have finally stopped because those reporting them were making a fool of themselves doing it. Economic growth, job creation, consumer spending, unemployment and labor force participation rates continue to outperform predictions. Now wages are rising at their fastest rate in 10 years.

And of course, people aren’t only reading about these things from news sources. They’re experiencing them in their own lives. That’s why they’re confident in the economy. There’s every reason to be.

And if Trump actually gets a trade deal signed with China in the next month or two, it will remove the one serious restraint on economic growth that the president himself has imposed. That could unleash a year of growth and prosperity that will uplift lives, expand opportunity and, oh yes, help re-elect the president in 2020.

Maybe the media should stop trying to tell us what’s going to happen and just concentrate – truthfully – on the facts that can be known at present. Because no one was buying their predictions anyway. People’s real-life experiences were telling them to know better.