And so we continue: Herman's gang isn't going anywhere, because the mission goes on

I honestly wasn’t sure we would continue. And when we got the news of Herman’s passing 13 days ago, it was hardly the most prominent thought in my mind anyway.

Rob and I have often marveled at the fact that this gig has gone on as long as it has. Eight years is a lifetime for writers like us to stay secure and well-compensated in a great situation like this. We always figured it couldn’t go on forever, but as Rob said the other day, he’d always envisioned our grand finale with Herman to be over a steak dinner or something like that.

The way we lost him was as heartbreaking as it was unexpected. Less than a week before he died, we’d been told the doctors expected him to recover. We were discussing how to run the business in the interim until he returned. We weren’t expecting to be mourning him.

If this had been the end of our work together, I would have been grateful for 15 amazing years – seven as Herman’s syndicator and eight as editor of this site – and soldiered on. I’ve got a thriving business here in the Detroit area, and lots of other things in the hopper. My family and I would have been fine.

But we would have missed all this. We all still wanted to do it. We felt there was a lot of value to keeping Herman’s voice alive through his family and us, his team, if we could.

That’s when Melanie Cain Gallo, Herman’s daughter, stepped into the gap and assumed the leadership of this organization. She was very resolved: Herman would have wanted us to continue, and he would have wanted the team on board if we were willing. Melanie didn’t have to twist our arms very hard. Of course we wanted to continue.

And Melanie brought a great vision for the organization, to not only bring you the news of the day but also to apply many of Herman’s principles about life, success and happiness to what we do here. Melanie has a degree in organizational psychology, and while I can’t help the feeling that she’s already analyzing me, she’s excellent at helping organizations get the fullness out of their potential by helping with the thinking, culture and habits they embrace.

The company is going to evolve and bring those ideas and services to the forefront, even as we continue the work we’ve done on this site.

Rob and I will remain. Melanie will also make frequent contributions. Michelle Cohl will serve as our managing editor so Rob and I don’t get away with the kinds of errors that will get us savaged on Twitter (a place where I’m glad to say you will still not find me).

I know that, in the midst of this election campaign, Herman would be glad we’ll continue to amplify his voice. But it’s about more than any election, or even any year. Herman cared more about people than he cared about politics, and he loved to help people grow and learn how to drive their own destinies to success. That will be central to the work we do here going forward.

But for now, I have to say how thrilled I am that the team is staying together to do what we love – and to honor Herman’s legacy. It was almost exactly eight years ago that Herman called and told me he wanted me in Las Vegas, the very next day, to talk to me about taking over this site. Vegas was Herman’s place. This was my one and only visit there. And it’s a testament to Herman’s presence and skill as a leader that his team remains intact, ready to head into Year 9 of this amazing journey.

I can’t tell you how sad I am that he won’t be with us for it. But I’m heartened to know that he’d be happy to see his team – the one he put together, and kept together – marching forward.

So we continue! Because the mission goes on.