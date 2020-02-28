Coronavirus panic crashes stock market nearly 3,200 points this week, but remember this one thing

There’s no way to put a happy face on this, except to point out this one crucial thing:

Losses in the stock market are only on paper as long as you hang in there. The market goes up and down, but the general direction is always up.

And losses that result from something only tangentially related to actual markets are invariably recovered. This will be too.

Having said all that, this is a heck of a big loss:

Wall Street suffered brutal losses on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average swinging wildly through more than 1,000 points before closing with a loss of 1,200 points for the worst week since the financial crisis.

TRENDING: Left-wing media, politicians, seem to be hoping for a Coronavirus outbreak, so they can say ‘toldja so’ about Trump

The Dow has now lost more than 3,200 points this week, or 10 percent, including a decline of 1,031 points on Tuesday and 879 points on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell by 4.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down by around 4.6 percent. Transport-related stocks, tech stocks, and the energy sector all took the heaviest hits, as fears spread that the coronavirus epidemic would strangle global movement.

The loss yesterday alone was just under 1,200 points, but combined with what happened earlier in the week, the market has lost more than 3,200 points – or more than 10 percent of its value – this week alone.

If Rob is right about the left hoping the coronavirus will tank the Trump re-election effort, this was a big week for them.

Are you panicking about the coronavirus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

The fear is that the coronavirus will kill international economic activity and lead to a global recession. It’s not an entirely unreasonable fear given that we really don’t understand the coronavirus or how it might be brought under control. It’s a complete unknown, and traders hate those.

But . . . markets can’t retreat for long before demand compels them to function, and every other panic that’s tanked markets in the past ultimately receded, allowing the market to recover from correction and continue apace.

Also: Most people know that when the market is down, it’s a great time to buy. It might take a week or so, until the coronavirus panic has a chance to level off, but eventually people are going to be looking for bargains and that’s going to send prices higher again.

Angie and I have significant capital tied up in the market. We don’t see this as good news, but we don’t see it as a crisis either. We’re in it for the long haul and we know that as long as we hang in there, there’s every reason to think the market a year from now will be higher than it was before this latest panic-induced crash.

That’s simply based on history. It’s how markets work. They’re not for the faint of heart. But they usually end up rewarding you in the end.