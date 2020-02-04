Of course: Bernie wants to nationalize all U.S. electrical production

You could probably just write a standard headline that reads: “Bernie wants to nationalize ________.”

Whatever you use to fill in the blank is likely accurate. This is what socialists do. They put everything under the control of the central government, although the way they say it is “the people” have control.

The people have no control. Politicians and bureaucrats have all the control, which is exactly the point.

If the federal government controlled all production of electricity, its priorities would be driven by political agendas and not by the power needs of the public, which is exactly what Bernie wants when he makes a proposal like this:

Sen. Bernie Sanders has put nationalizing health insurance at the center of his presidential campaign, but his proposal to fight climate change also calls for a government takeover of a fundamental segment of the economy — electricity production. Sanders has laid out a $16 trillion climate change plan that would transition U.S. electricity generation away from fossil fuels to renewable resources like wind, solar and hydropower by 2030. That’s far faster than any other Democratic candidate’s target and sets a pace that rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden say is unrealistic.

A Sanders administration would pour funding into the four existing “power marketing administrations” that are overseen by the Energy Department, as well as the Tennessee Valley Authority and one newly created entity, to vastly expand their solar, wind and geothermal power production. Those organizations currently provide power from hydroelectric dams to 33 states, and would be able to sell the increased green energy to local utilities nationwide — creating a sort of “public option” that would compete with the coal, natural gas and nuclear plants owned by privately owned power generators.

When an entity of the federal government is able to “compete” with private-sector operators, the entire market is in trouble. The private-sector operators are at a constant disadvantage because they can’t vote themselves funding like an entity of the government can.

And consumers are in trouble to, because the government-backed player is able to distort the market by pushing products at subsidized prices that politicians want people buying.

That appears to be Sanders’s exact plan here, taking over electric production so he can push “green energy” at the expense of fossil fuels, coal and nuclear. That will limit supply and reliability, and make it harder for those attempting to compete with the government because they’ll have to play by rules that have been made by one of their competitors.

Of course, when that happens, the rules are made with the best interests of the rulemaker in mind.

Then again, this is not unique to the electric power industry. This is what happens whenever socialists nationalize an industry. Rules are made to the benefit of the government, and politicians decide what people can have and how much of it. Seeking an alternative to what the government is offering is a risky proposition, and attempting to be that alternative supplier is even riskier.

Socialism would destroy this country. I say that for the simple reason that it’s destroyed every country that’s tried it, and there’s no reason to believe the United States would be an exception.

Democrats and the media acted like the Republican Party committed the greatest sin of all time by nominating Donald Trump in 2016. But the primary indictment against Trump has to do with his demeanor. His actual governing policies are pretty mainstream. Bernie Sanders, by contrast, wants to implement a radical socialist agenda that would make Barack Obama blush. And the Democratic Party just may be about to nominate him.

You tell me: Which of the two is more beyond the pale?