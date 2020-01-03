Of course: Pelosi already complaining that Trump ordered strike on Soleimani without asking Congress

I guess we’re way past the point where I can drop a cliche like “politics stops at the water’s edge.” That hasn’t been true for a very long time, if it ever was.

And it’s certainly never been true concerning Iraq. Democrats were reasonably well-behaved during the first Gulf War in 1991, but in the Iraq War to remove Saddam Hussein, they spent most of it openly rooting for America to lose so they could use it as a blunt force object against George W. Bush.

Now that we’re fighting in Iraq again, but this time against Iran, it only makes sense that Democrats would be complaining. For one thing, the president who ordered the rocket strike last night is the Bad Orange Man. For another, Democrats love Iran! Barack Obama and John Kerry sent the mullahs $15 billion and made it easy for them to pursue nuclear weapons. The idea that Iran is really not so bad is central to Democrats’ geopolitical worldview.

True, Iran humiliated Jimmy Carter 40 years ago, but apparently all is forgiven.

So now that we’ve killed, arguably, the most evil man in the world, you won’t be surprised who’s upset about it:

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” Pelosi said in a statement late Thursday.

The strike was carried out without an “authorization for use of military force” against Iran and without the consultation of Congress, the speaker said.

“The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region,” Pelosi said.

Let’s deal with the question of congressional authorization, because it’s often a murky issue in situations like this.

Actually going to war with another country requires a declaration of war by Congress. People complain that we didn’t get that in Iraq in 2003, but there’s no meaningful difference between a declaration of war the Authorization for the Use of Military Force, or the AUMF as it’s affectionately known.

In the aftermath of that same war, we now have a Status of Forces Agreement with Iraq, which means we’re permitted to maintain a presence of troops there to help keep security and protect our own interests as well as those of the Iraqis. So that raises an interesting question someone should put to Mrs. Pelosi: Do the forces who are already in Iraq have to get your permission to actually take any action? Do they need your permission every single time?

It’s not a specious question, because situations in an unstable country often develop quickly. Over the weekend, Iran-backed mobs stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad (despite the efforts of the New York Times to portray them as “Iraqi mourners”). The U.S. undertook a swift military response, which was followed up last night with the rocket attack that killed Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

This was a strategic and necessary strike. Soleimani was responsible for organizing the attack on the embassy, and it’s important to remember the embassy is in Iraq and Soleimani was a general of Iran. In other words, he was operating outside his jurisdiction in a foreign country, sowing mayhem and violence. This was his basic day-to-day job description, and he did it ruthlessly.

It’s also important to remember this: A nation’s embassy in a foreign country is legally regarded as the soil of the nation operating the embassy. That means that when Soleimani’s mobs busted into our embassy, at least in a technical sense, Iran invaded the United States of America.

When an outside force invades you, killing the commander is the first thing you want to do if you can. That is what we did. So with that in mind: Does Nancy Pelosi think that if a foreign country invaded U.S. soil, the U.S. military would be required to refrain from acting until Congress debated a declaration of war?

I do not want to be cavalier about Congress’s war powers. I don’t think U.S. presidents should have unlimited power to take whatever military action they want around the globe without authorization from Congress. I also think it’s reasonable that such authorization should have certain limits.

But U.S. forces are stationed around the world for a reason – and in particular places for particular reasons. In Iraq, that includes the threat of meddling from Iran. When it happens, as it did the other day, U.S. forces can’t wait for speeches from Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before they take action.

The target is in sight. You fire or he gets away.

As for the complaint about escalation of tensions, Pelosi should address that to whomever ordered our embassy breached. The United States doesn’t want war with Iran. But Obama and Kerry’s BFFs certainly seem to want one with us, and they should be careful what they wish for.

At least the mad mullahs know that, if such a war occurs, most of the Democratic Party will be rooting for them. It’s pretty standard these days.