After court refuses to shut him down, Whitmer has 77-year-old barber's license revoked

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 13, 2020 at 2:00am
He dared to defy Dar Commissar. She doesn’t like that:

Karl Manke’s license to work as a barber in Owosso has been suspended, according to his attorney. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs licenses all barbers and hairstylists in the state. Manke’s attorney says the agency suspended the license more than a week after Manke reopened in violation of state orders.

State regulators confirmed to ABC12 that Manke’s license has been suspended. Manke was still open and cutting hair on Wednesday morning because he hadn’t officially been served notice of the suspension. But the loss of his license would prohibit Manke from working as a barber.

As we told you earlier in the week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been having a tough time figuring out what to do with this elderly danger to the public. Whitmer’s ally, Attorney General Dana Nessel, tried to find a court that would order Manke shut down. She had no luck.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department also refused to enforce this or any other shutdown order Whitmer has imposed – and remember, she imposed these orders without the legislature’s approval and is getting sued for it.

So, clearly running out of options, Whitmer ordered the state bureaucracy to come down on Manke and they decided their best available play was to suspend his license. But what was the legal basis for doing so?

Manke hasn’t engaged in any professional misconduct as a barber. He isn’t accused of cutting hair badly. He hasn’t ripped off any of his customers. He’s merely running his business when Mother Gretch doesn’t want him to, and there are all kinds of questions about whether she has the legal authority to tell him he can’t.

In fact, if you can read and you take a look at Public Act 390 of 1976, it’s abundantly clear Whitmer does not have that authority without legislative approval, which she doesn’t have.

So first she can’t get law enforcement to do her work for her. Then she can’t get the courts to do it. Now she orders the Licensing Bureau to abuse its authority and revoke the license of a barber who’s following all required professional protocols.

Is Gretchen Whitmer completely out of control?

Meanwhile, the Democratic county executive in Macomb County has declared that Whitmer’s stay-at-home order makes no sense, and that no one can make hide nor hair of what it means or what it’s supposed to accomplish. He’s urging her to back off and let people go back to work, trusting that employers know how to implement the protocols necessary to keep everyone safe.

Her response is to try to destroy 77-year-old barbers.

Dan Calabrese
