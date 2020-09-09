COVID be damned: USA Today scandalized that college students partied over Labor Day weekend

What did you think they were going to do? The original spring shutdown of the colleges followed reports that students – told they’d be sent home the next day – crowded into bars and partied the night away.

This is what college students do. You weren’t under the impression that they studied, were you?

Over Labor Day weekend, starting with the “Thirsty Thursday” kickoff, USA TODAY dispatched college journalists in seven university towns across the country to witness firsthand the campus social scene.

They found a boat party in Indiana that had observers fearing another outbreak in town; a college president shooting selfies with students lined up outside a Maryland dance bar; scores of students seeking ways to balance safety with an impulse for fun; and an impromptu chopsticks lesson that couldn’t have happened in a Zoom meeting.

Boston’s universities have some of the strictest coronavirus mandates governing behavior, but the lines are blurrier miles from campus, and students are adept at finding loopholes.

I am no defender of college partying, but I would like to point out the obvious: The shelf life of government-imposed restrictions on how people live has long since expired. You can keep people cooped up and freaked out for only so long, and at some point they’ll have had enough of it and they’re going to return to their lives whether you like it or not.

If governments at any level think they can just keep imposing and reimposing these restrictions, on the premise that it’s to “save lives” and that they’re “following the science,” they need to delve a bit into the science of human psychology. People make rational assessments about the risks they’ll take as opposed to the price they have to pay to avoid taking them.

If you’re going to open college campuses up for in-person classes, and have students return to campus with any physical presence, they’re going to party. The fact that the president of the university was seen posing for pictures with them shows that this is simply part of the college experience.

Perhaps more worth discussing is whether this calls into question the whole value of the college experience. It’s a question I’ve thought for years we should ask. When a young person has a plan for his or her career, why not let him or her pursue the necessary learning without forcing them to take four years of all kinds of things that are irrelevant to that goal? And if a young person does not have a plan, what is the point of having him or her spend tens of thousands of dollars for the privilege of partying for four years and taking a bunch of courses that will, mostly, be of no help to whatever career eventually materializes?

We spend billions every year to maintain these institutions, and it’s far from clear that the people paying the bills are getting a solid return on their investment.

No one should be surprised that students returning to college decided to party. But maybe we should be surprised people still think it’s worthwhile to go to college.