Crestfallen nation coming to grips with the reality that Julian Castro's presidential campaign is over

I know what you’re thinking. Actually it could be one of a number of things:

Who?

The bearded guy from Cuba?

Are you talking about the Robert Downey Jr. character from Less Than Zero?

Having been Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is not the worst qualification for the presidency. It puts you in the White House and gives you a sense of how the cabinet and the executive branch works. At least in terms of his resume, there’s no reason Julian Castro should have been a joke or novelty candidate.

But by my lights you should need more than that. You should also have a track record in such a position – or others you’ve held – of success that sets you apart from the average person with a resume similar to your own. You should have really made a serious and positive impact on housing policy, or on urban development. Or in your stint as mayor of San Antonio, you should have left the city in such better shape than before you took over that people are asking you how you did it.

Julian Castro has nothing of the sort in his background, and apparently would-be primary voters didn’t think there was much else to recommend him. Here’s a pro tip: It gets pretty expensive to run for president, especially when your campaign is going nowhere. Castro saw the writing on the wall:

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

It’s fine to say tell your supporters you’re “proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” but what have they accomplished?

Castro’s policy agenda is pretty much standard Democrat boilerplate. He had the temerity to stand up to Beto on gun confiscation, so that’s to his credit if only mildly. That’s the kind of wacko idea anyone should oppose.

The Democratic Party being what it is, Castro clearly thought he had an opportunity to take advantage of identity politics and play up his Hispanic ethnicity. But if we learned anything from that, it’s that Democrats might not be as into ethnic diversity as they would have you believe.

As we’ve seen from the exits of Castro and Kamala Harris, as well as the carping from Cory Booker over not qualifying for the latest debates, Democrats really don’t seem to want anyone but white liberals vying for their nomination. As you see in the video Castro released today, he seemed to think it represented “progress” merely that a Hispanic like him was running for president. But theoretically anyone can run. When you’re actually pulling major support and you’re a serious contender, then you can start claiming to represent some sort of serious social progress.

We hope Julian Castro lives a long and happy life and experiences much prosperity. But nothing he wanted to do for this country would have made the country any better off, so we’d say his campaign is suffering the fate it deserves.

Now he probably has to go out and get a real job. That’s probably the worst thing about this for him.