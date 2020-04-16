Cuomo: New York is re-opening, kind of, sort of, and I'll decide who can go back to work

I guess this is better than telling everyone to stay locked down for another 18 months like the worst of the doom-and-gloomers want to do.

If New York is this close to some form of re-opening after the hell it went through mere weeks ago – and isn’t even completely through with now – then there’s certainly hope for those of us in similarly besieged spots like Michigan.

Then again, New York’s governor isn’t a totally clueless authoritarian like ours. If Cuomo decides to loosen things up in New York, someone needs to tell Gretchen Whitmer it was Mike DeWine’s idea and she’ll quickly follow suit.

But how much is Cuomo really planning to open things? I don’t think even he knows:

“It’s over when people know I’m 100% safe and I don’t have to worry about this. When does that happen? When we have a vaccine,” he said. “Until you have a vaccine, until you have the medical treatment, what do you do? How are you building the bridge? Well, it’s going to be a phased reopening.”

Cuomo said the state will determine which groups of businesses are essential to the economy and which companies are able to protect employees and the public from further spreading the virus. Cuomo said that reopening commerce in his state, and the rest of the country, in the absence of a vaccine for the coronavirus would hinge on testing people for Covid-19 and tracing the contacts of those people who test positive.

Er . . . what does that mean exactly? If the re-opening hinges on testing, does that mean you stay on lockdown until you get a shot at a test and you test negative? Then it’s OK to go to work, but until then, #StayTheF***Home?

As for the declaration that the state will decide who’s essential, that’s no change from the status quo, although I guess there’s the new category of which companies can protect their employees from the virus. That has all kinds of potential for government encroachment into private business.

Here in my county, they’re talking about making companies take every employee’s temperature daily, and mandating other protocols and disinfectant measures before you can even have people come into the office. I understand we will need protocols we didn’t use before until this thing is completely gone – or there’s a vaccine – but is it really necessary for the state to so closely impose and enforce these diktats on everyone?

And what kind of cost and manpower will be involved with doing so?

You can take the attitude that if people don’t like it they can just continue the lockdown. But if you continue the lockdown, we continue the quick act of economic suicide that will leave damage in its wake far beyond the death toll of COVID-19.

We need to get back to work. People understand the threat and the need to be careful. But government doesn’t have the right to forever decide who is and isn’t essential, and what we have to do when our employees walk through the door at the start of the day before they can be allowed to sit at their desks and work.

This has to stop at some point. Soon.