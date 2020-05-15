Cuomo: OK fine, forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients was a disaster

Ya think?

Nursing homes have been the single biggest location of COVID-19 deaths, and it’s no mystery why. They are a veritable petri dish for viruses. People are stuck inside most of the time. They’re in close quarters. They eat and recreate in shared spaces.

And just about everyone there already has some sort of underlying health issue, or else they wouldn’t live in such a place.

Why would anyone think it was a good idea to tell nursing homes that if a hospital sent a COVID-19 patient their way, they would have no choice but to accept them? That’s practically a death sentence for all your existing residents.

And yet that’s exactly what supposed coronavirus Super Governor Andrew Cuomo did. Now that the resulting carnage has become impossible to ignore, Cuomo finally – a mere five days ago – reversed the order and now admits it was a disaster:

TRENDING: CNN poll: Biden only up by 5 nationally, and down by 7 in battleground states

Luxor Nursing & Rehabilitation had no confirmed coronavirus cases before the patients moved in, and can’t say if any arrived while still infectious, a spokesman said. But he added: Luxor “would not have accepted [the patients] without this directive.”

After mounting criticism and thousands of deaths in New York nursing homes—including several individual facilities that have lost more than 50 residents—the state on Sunday reversed the mandate, which said nursing homes couldn’t refuse to accept patients from hospitals who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. New York now says hospitals can send patients to nursing homes only if they have tested negative for the virus.

The policy before the U-turn is one of several decisions the state made that are now coming under fire, as New York’s death toll tied to nursing homes rises, to 5,398 presumed and confirmed fatalities as of May 12, more than any other state and a significant part of New York’s total deaths.

Luxor is now overwhelmed with cases, and it’s typical of far too many nursing homes in New York.

Do we need checks against the power of governors in a crisis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Granted, it’s not only New York nursing homes that are overrun with COVID cases, but it’s New York where the governor forced them against their will to take the patients anyone could see would be touching off a deadly spreading of the virus.

Look, this is a trying time and an unprecedented situation. People are going to make mistakes. But that is one of the reasons we should not suspend normal limits on politicians’ powers and just let them give whatever orders they want. People who are capable of making mistakes need to be checked by other people when their mistakes can cost thousands of lives.

Too many governors in this country are now operating as if they are above the law and are not subject to the normal limitations on their power. How is that working out? Nearly 30 million people have lost their jobs, and thousands of people are dead in nursing homes because Andrew Cuomo issued a terrible order and no one could check him.

The only thing worse than the coronavirus is the out-of-control and unaccountable government we’re getting along with it.