Cuomo to out-of-state COVID-19 healthcare workers: Thanks for saving NYC, but we're broke so pay our taxes!

The virus was spreading. The projections were dire. Hospitals were overrun and New York City was dying. A call went out for assistance, and it was answered by healthcare professionals from all over the country.

Medical professionals – people we’re told are indispensable heroes – came from all over the United States to assist the nation’s most ravaged region.

Unfortunately, the state is broke. So, in true lefty fashion, it’s going to tax the hell out of the people who saved it. Thanks for all the help, suckers, now give us a chunk of your money.

Via NewsChannel 5, Nashville:

Health care workers that came to New York to help with the country’s most severe coronavirus outbreak will have to pay state taxes, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo addressed the issue Tuesday at a news conference. “We’re not in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit,” Cuomo said. “So there’s a lot of good things I’d like to do, and if we get federal funding, we can do, but it would be irresponsible for me to sit here looking at a $13 billion deficit and say I’m gonna spend more money when I can’t even pay the essential services.”

TRENDING: Israelis isolate crucial antibody that could lead to breakthrough treatments for coronavirus

Oh, by the way, don’t go trying to claim that employers in your own home state paid you for the time you were off saving New York. That dog won’t hunt. You’re still on the hook…

Medical professionals that came to New York at the state’s request will be required to pay state taxes — even if an employer in their home state paid them for their time in New York. Any out-of-state resident who’s come to the Empire State to work on coronavirus relief is subject to the tax after 14 days.

So, suck on that, heroic doctors, nurses and first responders! You answered the call and you’re about to answer it again – this time by handing over a chunk of your cash.

We suppose this is all part of lending assistance to the bluest of blue states, but still. . . it seems kind of cold, no?