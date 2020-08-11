My dad wanted his work to continue: Here's how we, his team, are going to honor his wish

Hello. I’m Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, and I am proud to say that Herman Cain was my dad. He believed in using his voice to teach, enlighten and give hope. It’s one of the ways he used this web site every day, and he wouldn’t have wanted that work to stop with his passing.

That’s especially true with the state of the world as it is now. It’s more than just the election campaign. Dad was the most positive thinker I ever knew, and one of his favorite things to do was to help people find their way to happiness in their own lives.

He based that on three principles: 1. Something to Do (Work Life, Joy) 2. Someone to Love (Everybody) 3. Something to Hope For (America, Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness).

As much as we enjoy bringing you information about the news of the day, these are the things that really drove my dad, and he would have wanted this platform to continue giving people reasons to feel that hope as we continue to tell you what you need to know about what’s going on in the country.

So we will continue. We’ve decided here at Cain HQ that we will go on using this platform to share the information and ideas he believed in. He often talked about the site going on once he was ready to step away from it. We had hoped he could enjoy reading it in his retirement, but he made it clear he wanted it to go on.

While we’re going to do it mainly with the same people and voices you’ve been familiar with for the past eight years, there will be many exciting new additions to the Herman Cain legacy. In addition to being known as a political and media personality, my dad was known for being a brilliant business leader, motivator, and unwavering positive thinker. So, by combining my own background and work in business psychology and coaching with Dad’s insightful leadership works (both released and some unreleased), we will also be introducing The Cain Leadership Institute. It will be a place for leaders worldwide to learn how to reach their own levels of happiness based on the happiness principles of Do-Love-Hope that Dad always lived by.

Here’s what to expect:

First, the site and our social media platforms will now go under the name The Cain Gang. Dad came up with this name himself. He truly valued the sharp, creative, insightful minds of his editorial team and he would not want them to stop doing what they do best! As usual, he had the best branding ideas and we see no reason to try to improve on it.

He will always be the enduring presence over everything we do here, but we want our audience to know whose voices you are now hearing.

Those voices are:

Dan Calabrese, who has been the site’s editor for the past eight years.

Robert Laurie, who along with Dan has written columns each day for the past eight years about the events in the news.

Michelle Cohl, who serves as managing editor to ensure the quality of all the work on the site.

And I, now stepping into the role of leading this great team, will also contribute semi-regular columns on topics of interest to me – particularly those relating to the principles of positivity and self-empowerment that were so important to Dad.

You can also expect us to add more video content via Facebook Live to bring you news as it happens. We’ll continue to work with our partners at Western Journal to keep the web site viable and reach the largest audience we can.

Oh, and Dad also had some material he was working on that we’ll bring you as part of our larger offerings. We think you’ll enjoy it.

The year 2020 has been so historic and tumultuous. My dad’s voice was so important in the midst of all this, and many people have commented to us in the past few days that it’s needed now more than ever. That’s why we’re going to bring you material every day from The Cain Gang while working to help more people find happiness, strength, and positivity in their lives through The Cain Leadership Institute. We are his team, and he’ll always be our leader. He would have wanted us to do this.

And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.