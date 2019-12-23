Dan Bongino: John Brennan evaded the law by using foreign intelligence agencies to spy on Republican contenders

If you don’t know who Dan Bongino is, a quick primer is in order:

Bongino was a Secret Service agent from 1999 through 2012, and served on the presidential protection detail for Presidents Bush and Obama. Since leaving the Secret Service, he has run three times for Congress – all unsuccessfully – and has developed a media presence within conservative outlets as commentator on matters of intelligence and national security.

Bongino has apparently maintained an active network of contacts, and he’s been aggressively looking into the origins of the Trump/Russia collusion hoax. He’s also hearing things about where the John Durham criminal investigation is going.

So based on all this, Bongino spelled out a picture of what he thinks Durham is likely uncovering. All this is covered in Bongino’s latest podcast below, but the gist of it is this:

Obama CIA Director John Brennan had a 2016 agenda of wanting to spy on several Republican presidential contenders, including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Ben Carson. Federal law prohibited Brennan’s use of CIA resources to do this, of course. But there is a thing called the Five Eyes. It’s a mutual agreement between the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to share intelligence on a variety of matters.

The other four countries involved with the Five Eyes aren’t bound by U.S. federal law, although you’d think the U.S. would not encourage them to spy on U.S. citizens for the purposes of domestic politics. Yet according to Bongino, that’s exactly what Brennan did, and he’s convinced that the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane at Brennan’s behest based on tips that came from intelligence officials from Five Eyes countries.

Durham has requested all of Brennan’s phone and e-mail records from the period in question. If it shows that Brennan was indeed receiving intelligence on Republican campaigns from foreign sources, that would mean the following:

Obama’s CIA director was actually doing what Democrats claim Donald Trump did and just impeached him for. He was seeking the involvement of foreign governments to gain intelligence on political adversaries for the purpose of influencing a presidential election.

Now true, Brennan was not the president. But he was the CIA director and one of the top national security officials in the Obama Administration. And if Brennan was going to all this trouble to evade the law and secure spy information on Republican candidates, did he come up with this agenda on his own?

Because it’s the damndest thing: We’ve got Obama’s CIA director spying on Republican candidates with the help of foreign governments. We’ve got Obama’s FBI director and Attorney General letting Hillary off the hook for her e-mail foibles. And we’ve got Obama’s FBI lying to the FISA court so they can wiretap a Trump campaign aide.

What a coincidence, if all this happened without Obama himself knowing about any of it!

Unless . . . he did know, because he was directing the whole thing.