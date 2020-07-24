Dan Crenshaw: The Chinese were burning the evidence in the courtyard of their now-shuttered Houston consulate

The Chinese are not good actors in this world. This should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. China’s human rights policies are abysmal. They prop up the nightmarish regime in North Korea. They threaten the security of free Taiwan. They herd Muslims into concentration camps. They completely destroyed the autonomy of Hong Kong.

Oh, and they turned the worst pandemic in 100 years loose on the world, and then lied about it.

You could easily make the case that China is one of the five worst countries in the world, along with North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

So we probably don’t need Dan Crenshaw to explain these things to us, especially after we caught China red-handed committing intellectual property theft out of their consulate in Houston. But some people don’t believe there any real bad actors in the world – just countries pursuing their own strategic interests. Or if they do believe there are bad actors in the world, they think the bad actors are the United States and Israel.

Given the state of the world today, some candor and clarity remains most welcome:

Crenshaw praised the State Department for “taking action,” and explained that “the burning of documents is what occurs after the fact. Once you decide to close an embassy or a consulate like that, they’re going to burn all the evidence and that’s exactly what they did,” he said. Crenshaw said the incident amplified the United States’ contentious relationship with China, a topic that remains at the center of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s pretty obvious that they’re not innocent in all this…the Chinese are not good actors, they haven’t been for a long time and America and the world are really just waking up to this after well over a decade of hoping for the best,” Crenshaw said.

“We need to wake up to it and we need to realize that they do not have the same values as most people across the world,” he added. “They don’t have the same values of freedom, respect for human rights, democracy, free trade…they’re acting completely irresponsibly and against all the values we hold dear. “

China is America’s enemy. It is the enemy of every country that values free people and free markets. It is the enemy of every person on Earth who values freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of association.

It is also the enemy of global peace and security, because it props up murderous regimes and threatens the security of nations in its region and beyond.

Unfortunately, China is also home to a massive market – a billion people strong – that American business people want access to. That’s why Hollywood won’t make a movie that casts China in a bad light. That’s why the garbage NBA disciplined one of its own general managers for daring to express support for the freedom-seeking people of Hong Kong.

Access to China means big bucks, and an awful lot of Americans are satisfied not to upset their communist hosts so they can keep raking in that money.

Yet America can’t ignore China’s efforts to conduct spy operations right on our soil, attempting to steal intellectual property about coronavirus vaccines and God-knows-what-else. It’s time we started treating the butchers of Tiananmen Square as the despots they are.

One of the things I really like about Dan Crenshaw is that he speaks with knowledge, clarity and conviction. He understands that what happened this week in his home state is really no surprise. It’s typical of China’s behavior, and it’s exactly what we should expect from a rogue regime with a history of tyrannical behavior since the Maoist revolution of 1949.

This is not going to be welcome news to people who are tired of global conflict, because they want to retreat back to what they think is “normalcy” and focus on taking care of things at home. But this is the way it is. China is a rogue, murderous regime bent on global domination. And it uses the lucrative nature of its market to intimidate the world into staying silent in the face of its atrocities.

I don’t know if Donald Trump will still be the president of the United States this time a year from now. But whoever is had better be clear-eyed about the threat that China poses. It’s one of the five worst regimes in the world, and because of it’s size and wealth, it’s the one capable of doing the most damage.

Unless we stop them.