SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Dan Crenshaw rips into two-time loser Hillary Clinton's latest asinine anti-Trump screed

Screengrab via Daily Signal/YouTube

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published April 8, 2020 at 8:13am
Print

Unless you live in New York, California, or Chicago, you more than likely wish Hillary would go away.  On the other hand, if you do live in New York, California, or Chicago, there’s still a chance you wish she’d go away. There’s a reason she’s a two-time presidential loser and has seen her post-career approval ratings drop. People didn’t like Hillary in 2008, they didn’t like her in 2016, and they still don’t like her.

Despite that, like America’s needy ex, she just won’t go away.

Day after day, hour after hour, she takes to Twitter. There, America’s not President piddles away her golden years by attacking the actual commander in chief. Once upon a time, it seemed as though she was doing this to set the stage for a comeback. Now, it just feels like she’s a bitter old harpy who can’t let go.

Hardcore progressives enjoy it the way a room full of frat boys enjoy hearing someone drunkenly scream their house letters. Everyone else has had enough.

Still, we have this:

TRENDING: Dr. Anthony Fauci is not an oracle, and his statements deserve critical scrutiny

In the past, I’ve responded to these claims by pointing out that Hillary’s surrogates – including Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden, ALL attacked the President as a racist when he instituted his travel ban. It’s insanely hypocritical to launch this attack when Dems, to a man, were opposed to any action that saved lives.

In fact, just for the record, here’s Nancy Pelosi – a full month after Trump’s travel ban – urging everyone to get out into the crowds in Chinatown:

I guess Hillary didn’t see that.

What I’m sure she saw is Dan Crenshaw’s response to her abject B.S.  If you doubt that, just remember what a bitter, fragile, image-obsessed failure she is.  There’s no way she ignored Crenshaw ripping her this badly.

RELATED: Pete Davidson: I regret SNL forcing me to apologize to Dan Crenshaw because it made him famous

By the way, this isn’t the first time he’s put the formerly important First Lady on notice:

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







BREAKING: Bernie calls it quits, suspends campaign
Dan Crenshaw rips into two-time loser Hillary Clinton's latest asinine anti-Trump screed
Biden: If nominated, 'I want Bernie to be part of the journey,' thanks to his 'incredible following'
Michigan: John James crushes Gary Peters in quarterly fundraising
NBC: COVID-19 killing people in America, but China says deaths have completely stopped there!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×