Dan Crenshaw rips into two-time loser Hillary Clinton's latest asinine anti-Trump screed

Unless you live in New York, California, or Chicago, you more than likely wish Hillary would go away. On the other hand, if you do live in New York, California, or Chicago, there’s still a chance you wish she’d go away. There’s a reason she’s a two-time presidential loser and has seen her post-career approval ratings drop. People didn’t like Hillary in 2008, they didn’t like her in 2016, and they still don’t like her.

Despite that, like America’s needy ex, she just won’t go away.

Day after day, hour after hour, she takes to Twitter. There, America’s not President piddles away her golden years by attacking the actual commander in chief. Once upon a time, it seemed as though she was doing this to set the stage for a comeback. Now, it just feels like she’s a bitter old harpy who can’t let go.

Hardcore progressives enjoy it the way a room full of frat boys enjoy hearing someone drunkenly scream their house letters. Everyone else has had enough.

Still, we have this:

“It took 70 days for Trump to treat the coronavirus not as a distant threat or harmless flu strain well under control, but as a lethal force poised to kill tens of thousands of citizens.” Replace this man in November. https://t.co/zs1TWhYMqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 6, 2020

In the past, I’ve responded to these claims by pointing out that Hillary’s surrogates – including Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden, ALL attacked the President as a racist when he instituted his travel ban. It’s insanely hypocritical to launch this attack when Dems, to a man, were opposed to any action that saved lives.

In fact, just for the record, here’s Nancy Pelosi – a full month after Trump’s travel ban – urging everyone to get out into the crowds in Chinatown:

Speaker Pelosi visited businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown today for a little shopping, a tasty treat, & a fun stroll with family and friends. In her visit, she stood in solidarity with her #CA12 neighbors and reassured anyone anxious about the #coronavirus: “Come join us!” pic.twitter.com/BV2RUbhuch — #DontMessWithNancy 💪💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿 (@FriendsofNancyP) February 25, 2020

I guess Hillary didn’t see that.

What I’m sure she saw is Dan Crenshaw’s response to her abject B.S. If you doubt that, just remember what a bitter, fragile, image-obsessed failure she is. There’s no way she ignored Crenshaw ripping her this badly.

Denial? From the man who restricted travel in January & saved lives, while your party celebrated his impeachment? You may be confusing him with the Washington Post, telling America to get a grip, that COVID19 wasn’t scary, & that we should be wary of an aggressive govt response. https://t.co/kVzeUFBckN pic.twitter.com/T7p0y1v2aq — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 7, 2020

By the way, this isn’t the first time he’s put the formerly important First Lady on notice: