David Perdue Ad: 'We're the Only Ones Left Who Can Stop Them'

That’s a pretty compelling plea. “We win Georgia, we save America.”

Sounds pretty melodramatic, but when you consider Schumer/Pelosi agenda, it’s hard to make the case that Perdue is really going too far with it:

The stakes, in case you haven’t been paying attention, are these:

As of now Republicans have 50 Senate seats in the upcoming congressional session. Democrats have 48, and both Georgia Senate seats are subject to runoffs on January 5 because no one got a majority in the November 3 elections. (Georgia is one of the few states that does it this way, and we’ve seen these runoffs there before. Most states just treat the highest vote-getter as the winner, majority or not.)

TRENDING: Guess Who Is Making Liberals Furious for Telling Them It's Stupid to Say 'Defund the Police'

If Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their respective races against Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Democrats will be get to 50 Senate seats, allowing incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to break all ties and organize the Senate with Democrats in control. Her vote would also be sufficient to eliminate the legislative filibuster and do pretty much anything Democrats want – raise taxes, pack the Supreme Court, you name it.

Now they wouldn’t be able to do everything Perdue talks about in this ad. A Democratic Congress doesn’t have the power to “defund the police,” for example, because police are funded at the state and local level. But it could absolutely gut the military, and it could pass AOC’s notorious “Green New Deal,” exploding federal spending to nearly $7 trillion a year and jacking taxes to the stratosphere.

Perdue and Loeffler don’t both have to win to prevent this. If either one of them wins, Republicans will retain Senate control. There is also some thought that Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia or Kirsten Synema of Arizona might block some of Chuck Schumer’s more insane ideas.

But it would be nice to have both of these seats to keep the margin 52-48 and eliminate even the possibility that Harris could break ties in the Democrats’ favor.

Will Republicans keep the Georgia Senate seats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

My sense is that, without Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, Georgia is still a red state. But both of those Senate races were awfully close, and both Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are pretty radical in their leftism. The Republican Party needs to pour all the resources it can into these Georgia races, because Perdue is right. Without these Senate seats, there’s no one left to stop them.