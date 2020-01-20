David Perdue (R-GA): The Senate will have a fair trial, not the illegitimate sham you saw in the House

It took them a month, but Nancy Pelosi and her cronies finally delivered the articles of impeachment last week. If you believe Pelosi – and you shouldn’t – her delay was based upon fears that there wouldn’t be a fair trial in the Senate. The impeachment of Donald Trump was so important, so pressing, so utterly and completely imperative, that she waited four weeks to do it.

Once the articles were delivered, in a bizarre pseudo-religious ceremony, the press parroted her concerns. Would the Senate deliver a fair trial, or would Cocaine Mitch spike the whole thing? Well…

According to one Senator, Pelosi is going to get her fair trial, though perhaps not one that she’s going to like.

Yesterday, David Perdue (R-GA) appeared with Sad Chuck Todd on Meet The Press. He reassured the Speaker that she was going to get her ‘fair trial,’ and that she probably wasn’t going to like it. The proceedings in the Senate aren’t going to be the sham we saw in the House.

“People talk about ‘oh what the Senate needs to have a fair trial.’ We’re purposed to do that, but where was that outcry during 116 days of investigation in the U.S. House of Representatives?”

Easy answer: It was nowhere, because the media is 100% on board with the Dems’ political hit. They have been since the day the President was sworn in:

“The headline of the Washington Post on the day President Trump was inaugurated said that the campaign to impeach President Trump had already begun. This is impeachment looking for a reason. I believe the Democrats want to undo the 2016 election and impact the 2020 election.”

In other words: ‘Show me the man, I’ll show you the crime.’

However, things are now headed to the Senate. The grown-ups are going to be in charge. The theatrical sham you watched unfold in the House will not be getting a sequel:

“What happened in the U.S. House was not a fair process. It was illegitimate. They denied the President due process. We’re now going to try to have a fair trial in the U.S. Senate. Can you imagine the outcry if the Senate did not allow the House managers to present their side of the case? Well that’s exactly what happened in the House.”

If, like yours truly, you think the entire thing is horse manure, and should be dumped accordingly, Perdue agrees. He claims it’s an illegitimate process that should end post-haste.

“My personal preference would be to see this dismissed out of hand, because I think it was an illegitimate process in the U.S. House. They did not give this President due process. However, Mitch McConnell has all 53 Republican senators backing him on this, to do this like they did during the Clinton impeachment trial.”

So, if we’re actually going to make people sit through this, is Perdue willing to guarantee the process will ‘be fair?’ He is, though that may not go the way Nancy Pelosi is hoping…

“Remember, this week is going to be the first time America gets to hear President Trump’s defense. He hasn’t had an opportunity to do that yet. It’s clear the President did not have due process in the House. Now, for the first time, we’ll have due process in the Senate.”

