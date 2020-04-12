The day death got pinned to the mat

We consider it extraordinary, of course, that Jesus Christ rose from the dead – because we’re used to the idea that death is final and irreversible. Death is a force that, when it comes, takes control and never lets go of it.

But Jesus’s resurrection is all the more extraordinary when we realize how He accomplished it.

Death only entered into the world as a result of people’s sin. It’s the reason eternal life isn’t simply a given for everyone, because our willful embrace of rebellion against God made it impossible for Him to receive us into His presence without our being purified. Otherwise, God’s very holiness would be compromised, and the result of that would be cataclysmic.

I’ve always thought the most astonishing thing about the life of Jesus was not the miracles, nor was it the power of his teaching – although those were clearly amazing things. To me, the most astonishing thing about the life of Jesus was that He never sinned. Not a single time. In 33 years of walking this Earth, He never once disobeyed God or acted in the slightest manner against the will of His Father.

Now you might think, sure, easy for Him. He was God so He had powers to resist that sort of thing.

But that misses the fact that He came here and took on human flesh, as well as the human ego. Neither the flesh nor the ego cares a whit about obedience to God, which is why the only restraint on either one is the Holy Spirit. Jesus had to walk around every day of His life with both His flesh and His ego shouting at Him to do all the same things our flesh and our egos want us to do.

The difference is that we give in on a regular basis – and thus invite all the spiritual consequences of sin – and He never did. Not a single time.

And that is why death couldn’t hold Him, because his sinlessness left death with no authority over Him. This is why Satan tried so hard to tempt Him. Satan understood that if He could entice Jesus to sin, death would gain authority over Him and there would be no resurrection.

But Jesus stood firm because He loved His Father more than he desired the things His flesh and His ego wanted, and He understood the importance of accomplishing the mission for which He’d been sent.

Death had been on top of humanity for many generations up to that point. When Jesus walked out of that tomb, the balance of that power struggle flipped for the first time since Adam took the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Jesus flipped death over, got on top of it and pinned it to the mat. No longer would death be the ultimate and final arbiter of anyone’s fate. Jesus had now gained that authority and all such matters would ultimately be His to decide from that point forward.

Jesus not only resisted sin in His own life, He gained all authority over it so He could cast it out of the life of anyone else who came to Him with a repentant heart.

I hope the lesson people take from this is not that their sin is no big deal because Jesus has them covered. Rather, I hope it’s to recognize the seriousness of sin and what it required of Jesus in order for sin and death to be brought to heel. Before Jesus walked out of that tomb, we were slaves to sin, but He came with the authority to set us free. Romans 6:8-14 makes that clear:

8 Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. 9 For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him. 10 The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God.

11 In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus. 12 Therefore do not let sin reign in your mortal body so that you obey its evil desires. 13 Do not offer any part of yourself to sin as an instrument of wickedness, but rather offer yourselves to God as those who have been brought from death to life; and offer every part of yourself to him as an instrument of righteousness. 14 For sin shall no longer be your master, because you are not under the law, but under grace.

He is risen, and sin and death are defeated forever. They will have no part in eternity.

Now I pray that you will embrace Jesus and reject sin, so that you too will enjoy that eternal victory and live free of death forevermore.

Amen.