De Blasio: New York's crime surge is due to fewer officers - also, let's defund the police!

New York City is in free fall. We’ve seen weeks of rioting, a ridiculous “occupied zone,” a disastrous revolving door bail policy, skyrocketing murder rates, rampant assaults and a major spike in shootings. Despite all of this, Mayor Bill de Blasio remains a major booster for the insane “defund the police” movement.

His anti-cop proclamations have caused a near-complete collapse of police morale. Hundreds of cops have retired or resigned, the New York State police union is demanding that state troopers be removed from the city, and those officers who remain on the job have been kneecapped by a swath of reforms that many say will endanger their lives.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the city passed a budget that shifted a billion dollars away from the NYPD, implemented a hiring freeze and will cripple many municipal services. All of this was to supposed to appease the Black Lives Matter movement and placate the “defund” faithful. It didn’t. In fact, they said it didn’t go far enough.

You may be wondering: What does Bill de Blasio blame for his city’s uptick on?

Well, in an absolutely galling moment that displays a complete lack of self-awareness, he pinned it all on the big apple having “a lot fewer officers” due to the pandemic.

That’s right; the guy who wants to gut the police department is moaning that COVID-19 gutted the police department, thereby making the city less safe.

On top of that, he’s threatening legal action if the president sends in federal law enforcement to protect New York’s residents. Absolutely unbelievable.