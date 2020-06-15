De Blasio forbids COVID-19 contact tracers from asking if sick people attended George Floyd protests

Millions of Americans know what it’s like to miss graduations, funerals, church services and family gatherings. They’ve lost their jobs, their businesses and even entire industries all – supposedly – to protect themselves from COVID-19 exposure. So, as they watch thousands of people defy social distancing to march through the streets, they may wonder what the heck happened to our collective fear of the dreaded disease.

Your media superiors aren’t interested in coronavirus unless they’re trashing a Trump rally. And politicians like Gretchen Whitmer aren’t interested in it if they need to attend a virtue-signaling photo op. Basically, it seems like the ‘rona only impacts right-leaning gatherings.

Need evidence? Here you go:

Now we know that this bias has been institutionalized. If there’s an outbreak thanks to massive, shoulder-to-shoulder protests or riots, we won’t know about it – at least in New York City. Bill de Blasio has decided to forcibly bury health care workers’ heads in the sand, by forbidding them to ask corona patients if they attended the rallies…

The hundreds of contact tracing workers hired by the city under de Blasio’s new “test and trace” campaign have been instructed not to ask anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 whether they recently attended a demonstration, City Hall confirmed to THE CITY. “No person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest,” Avery Cohen, a spokesperson for de Blasio, wrote in an emailed response to questions by THE CITY. Instead, test-and-trace workers ask COVID-positive individuals general questions to help them “recall ‘contacts’ and individuals they may have exposed,” Cohen said. Among the initial questions: “Do you live with anyone in your home?”

In other words, de Blasio has made willful ignorance a legal imperative.

This, we’re sure, will make it easier to blame beaches or Trump rallies or hair salons for any future outbreak. It will alleviate rioters of responsibility, facilitate new rounds of pre-election lockdowns, and protect the left from scrutiny. It will also impugn the integrity of any future data.

But hey. The party of science isn’t particularly interested in research that doesn’t serve their narrative, so nothing new there. . .