De Blasio to Trump: Say, you wouldn't mind sending the military into New York City, would you?

If you had told anyone as recently as a month ago that Bill de Blasio would ask Donald Trump to send troops into his city . . . the odds you could have gotten.

Today? Welcome to the New Abnormal:

“All military personnel who are medically trained should be sent to places where this crisis is deep, like New York, right now,” de Blasio said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “The military is the best logistical organization in the nation. If there are ventilators being produced anywhere in the country, we need to get them to New York. Not weeks from now or months from now, in the next 10 days.“

“Why are they at their bases? Why are they not being allowed to serve?“ de Blasio said. “I guarantee you, they’re ready to serve. But the president has to give the order.“

More than 8,000 New Yorkers were confirmed to have the virus as of Saturday, exacerbating fears that the city’s medical infrastructure will soon reach its breaking point. De Blasio has said the city could run out of medical supplies in as soon as two weeks.

The federal government is sending resources to New York. That’s what Anthony Fauci said on Sunday morning. Whether they’re going to have the military deliver them Door Dash style is another matter entirely. As much as we appreciate the sudden appreciation for the Armed Forces being shown by America’s most liberal mayor, I’m not sure this is the best use of their time, talent and resources.

It’s true that the military is an excellent logistical organization, but it’s neither its purpose nor its training to set up medical operations in a domestic setting. The purpose of the military is to fight and win wars, and its logistical excellence is in that context.

Then again, maybe de Blasio needs the military because of all those prisoners he keeps letting out of jail.

You almost suspect de Blasio made this request because he knows Trump will say no, and this gives him the opportunity to claim Trump isn’t “doing all he can for sick Americans” or whatever. Then again, I’m past the point where I think it’s inconceivable Trump could say yes.

There are certain things I believed before a week ago were beyond the pale. I don’t even know if the pale exists anymore.