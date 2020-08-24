The death rate in this 'second wave' (which appears to be waning) has been way lower than the first

We had a sneaking suspicion when cases started rising again in July that the death rate from new cases might not match what we saw in the spring. There were several reasons for that. One was the prospect of more testing driving the reporting of more cases we would otherwise have never known about. Another was the likelihood that the medical profession had learned more about how to treat the virus, and would be able to administer the right medications earlier in the process.

Finally, it seemed to us that with at-risk people more likely to be taking precautions, the newly infected population would trend younger and lower-risk.

All of that seems to have contributed to the trend we’ll show you in the two graphs below. The first (orange) represents the daily trend in new cases since March 1. The second (plum) represents the daily trend in deaths during the same period. Compare, and then we’ll talk more below:

TRENDING: Democrat Sen. Gary Peters trying to obstruct Senate probe into Steele Dossier, State Dept. complicity

In the spring, when we were hitting highs of around 38,000 new cases a day, deaths were spiking at around 2,500 per day. To be sure, deaths were a lagging indicator – usually following new cases by about two or three weeks – but even taking that into account, the number of daily deaths was tending to run at 5 to 7 percent of new cases.

Now compare this time period to what we saw in July and early August. New cases started spiking at a much higher level than in the spring, with a high of 71,558 on July 17, and three straight weeks of new cases over 60,000 per day. This past week, we saw six straight days with new cases under 50,000, so it appears new cases may once again be declining. That is very good news.

But look at the daily death trend during the three-week period between July 10 and August 1. Deaths don’t get anywhere near their worst days in the spring. Even if you factor for the lag between new infections and deaths, look at the highest numbers in mid-August. The worst day is August 12 at 1,507. Every non-weekend day between April 1 and May 14 was worse than that (reporting is down on weekends), even though new cases were much, much lower in the spring.

What does that mean? It seems to suggest that our theories about the second wave were well founded. A variety of factors are keeping the death rate much lower this time around – and the overall death total lower even though there are significantly more cases.

Do you think the virus is weakening? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

There have also been multiple reports – one out of Italy and one out of Pennsylvania – in which epidemiologists suggest the virus may be weakening and becoming less deadly. We really have no way of testing any of this, but we find the combination and the apparent results hopeful.

Obviously this is still a serious threat and we are in no way suggesting people should start taking it lightly. It took Herman away from us. That is something we will not forget. We are all wearing masks in public settings and we encourage everyone else to do the same until we’re sure the threat is significantly diminished. (And with all due respect to conservative activists who insist masks don’t help and/or make things worse, we’re not joining that crusade.)

But it’s good news when a second round of COVID cases produces much less death, and that is clearly the case from what’s been happening since July. Everyone should celebrate this, and cautiously hope the new cases keep going down, and the death toll stays low.