Death totals in Italy decline for second straight day, but the lockdown is still being extended

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 29, 2020 at 1:16pm
Get ready for the same thing here. At some point we’re going to see the curve start to flatten. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s mere weeks away. And when that happens, a lot of people are going to want the societal quarantine to be at least relaxed, if not ended entirely.

And it’s not going to happen, at least not right way, because the idea is not just to achieve a momentary slowdown. It’s to get on top of this thing and stay on top of it – with no resurgence happening because we abandoned our caution prematurely.

Still, this is unequivocally good news:

The Civil Protection department said 756 people had died in the last day, bringing the total to 10,779 – more than a third of all deaths from the virus worldwide. There were 133 fewer deaths than the 889 deaths reported on Saturday, when the numbers fell from a record high of 919 on Friday.

While the total number of confirmed cases rose to 97,689 on Sunday from a previous 92,472, it was the lowest daily rise in new cases since Wednesday. But despite hopes by Italian officials that the downward trend would continue, it appeared increasingly likely that restrictions on all but essential activities that were due to expire on Friday would be soon officially extended.

The significance of only 5,217 new cases cannot be overstated, and here’s why: The more people get infected, the more people there are to spread the virus, so you’d expect each day’s new infection numbers to continue rising just by the sheer number of carriers. The fact that you had 92,000 infected people, but that they only passed the virus on to 5,000 more, shows that the social distancing is working and that even considering the scale of people infected, the spread is slowing down.

And keep in mind that this is with more testing available than when the virus first started. I don’t want to minimize the significance of 5,000 people getting a potentially deadly disease, but just in terms of how the math works, it’s very encouraging news.

The decline in the death rate is even more encouraging because now you’re talking about people who have had the virus for awhile and far fewer of them are succumbing to it.

Italy is probably about three weeks ahead of the United States on this curve, so we’re probably looking at mid- to late April when we’ll see these numbers start to decline here. At that point, there will obviously need to be some reconsideration of the strategies in place. We’re committing economic suicide with every week people aren’t at work producing, and if all we do is keep flooding the economy with cash, it’s merely going to become a recipe for inflation.

Are you encouraged by the news out of Italy?

But we will probably not make a major change in the quarantine at the first sign of a slowdown, because that could invite the kind of second wave that would keep us cooped up for the remainder of the year – and obviously kill a lot more people as well.

Even so, there does appear to be a light at the end of this tunnel – considering how bad things got in Italy at the start, and the fact that our health care system is vastly superior to theirs.

Don’t bet complacent, though. Our health care system is taxed and stressed, and the last thing we need to do is put more pressure on it. What’s happening now sucks, but I am convinced it’s making a difference and it won’t be long before things start turning for the better.

