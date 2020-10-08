Debate Commission: Better Go Virtual Next Time; Trump: Then Count Me Out

I wonder if this is going to turn into one of those things where suddenly everyone on the right loves in-person debates, and everyone on the left insists virtual is the only way to go – and all of this is driven solely by Trump’s position on the matter.

I’m not sure I can attach an ideological underpinning to one position or the other.

In-person debates are conservative because they’re like free markets!

Virtual debates are liberal because you’re letting Big Brother control you!

Kids say the darndest things. And it appears we have another standoff at hand between Trump and the establishment:

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, said the decision to make the Oct. 15 debate virtual was “pathetic” and that the commission was composed of “swamp creatures” who wanted to “rush to Joe Biden’s defense.” He said Mr. Trump wouldn’t be positive for the coronavirus by then.

“We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead,” Mr. Stepien said in a statement. The Trump campaign is looking to return Mr. Trump to the campaign trail early next week, although no plans have been finalized as the president remains confined to the White House with a coronavirus infection, campaign aides said.

I’m not sure I see how making the debate virtual is bailing Biden out. If Trump thinks it robs him of another opportunity to handle a debate the way he handled the last one, he might want to give that some reconsideration.

The only thing that comes to my mind is that Trump believes he has to have the freedom to interject whenever Biden’s speaking, and a virtual format might make it easier for a moderator to prevent him from doing that. Or maybe Trump thinks the networks and those controlling the technology platform can manipulate what people see to Trump’s detriment in a way they couldn’t if he was live on stage.

Should President Trump agree to a virtual debate?

But if Trump thinks not having further debates is to his benefit, I’d like to know how he thinks he’s going to make up the deficit in polling he’s facing. A debate is a perfect opportunity – with the nation watching – to make an effective case for his record and his second-term agenda. He didn’t do that in the last debate, and maybe he has no intention of doing it in any subsequent debates.

But if that’s the case, I’d like to know when he plans to do it. A skillful debater who knows policy could easily put Joe Biden on the defensive about his policy agenda for the country. Mike Pence made a little progress last night in his debate with Kamala Harris, but someone who could combine Trump’s tenacity with real discipline and real knowledge could absolutely crush Biden where he stands.

Why doesn’t Trump think he could do that in a virtual setting? Unless he just doesn’t think he can do it at all.