In the decade now ending, the federal government spent $293,750 per household

If you want to simplify it and call it $29,375 per year, that’s fine. I don’t know what percentage of your household income that represents. For many people it would be more than 100 percent.

And remember this is on an upward trajectory. There are 128 million households in the United States, so if you just look at 2019 spending alone, Uncle Sam spent $34,375 per household. According to this site, that means at least 100 percent of the annual income of 27.8 percent of all American households.

All of this comes from the Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal, which did the yeoman’s work you’d think the news media would do if they gave two rips about federal spending, which they don’t. Oh they care about “spending deals” and “avoiding government shutdowns” and so forth. But as to the question of how much is being spent, and whether it might be too much? Hey, it’s not their job to write right-wing talking points you know!

It gets worse. The federal government’s spending takes up the entire economic output of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. And there are people who want you to think the reason we have a budget deficit is that Donald Trump cut taxes. No. The reason is that we spend money like there’s no limit to it in the world.

It gets worse: You know that the national debt is approaching $23 trillion. What you may not know is that the federal government is on the hook for entitlement obligations that total nearly $100 trillion. As the population gets older and sicker – yet still manages to live longer – these costs will become completely unmanageable. There won’t be enough money in the world to pay for them. Literally.

And I point this out because, right now, Washington is very proud of itself for passing a two year spending deal that will prevent the threat of “shutdowns” or of “defaults” that might come from a refusal to raise the debt ceiling. That’s right: The Beltway celebrates itself when it holds a spending blowout and gives itself the authority to go even further into debt in order to make interest payments on existing debt. If one of your family members was handling his finances this way, you’d be contacting either a financial advisor or a bankruptcy attorney.

Yet the federal government does this as a matter of course and we keep re-electing the people who do it.

By the way, this is a bipartisan sham. The Democrats want more money for domestic programs. The Republicans want more money for defense. During the Trump presidency, each party has simply agreed to give the other what it wanted and call it good. And Donald Trump signs these bills lest he get tarred as the president who presided over a shutdown or a default. These are things the media will beat you up about. They will not beat you up for spending the nation into oblivion, and every politician knows it.

Ronald Reagan used to get applause when he said, “The government is too big and spends too much.” He was right. It was (and is) and did (and does). But no one in Washington wanted to hear that, because politicians on both sides know they can buy their way to re-election by continuing to deliver the benefits, projects and pork barrell goodies the people in their states and districts want. Politicians get on the news for winning funding for a park, highway or post office. They don’t get on the news for forcing budget cuts, unless it’s to be attacked as meanies.

So we spend, and spend, and spend. Your share was nearly $300,000 in the teens. Chances are your share will be close to $400,000 in the ’20s. That’s money you could be using for a lot of other things, but you’re going to send it to Washington politicians so they can spend it as they see fit. You earned it. They’re taking it from you. And in all likelihood, you’re going to continue to re-elect them for the favor.

And ultimately, this is why the United States is headed for fiscal collapse. The politicians keep doing this because the voters don’t demand that they stop, and don’t make them pay a price for keeping the spending party going. There’s plenty of information available about how serious a problem this is. Most people aren’t interested in it, or don’t think it’s important enough to become a reason anything needs to change.

At some point, some states are going to look at their share of the national debt and conclude it is more in their best interests to be relieved of this burden. The state most likely to go first would be one that has abundant natural resources and a booming economy of its own, and could survive just fine without the shackles of Washington.

Can you guess which state this is likely to be? It’s not hard to figure out. The only question is how serious the problem has to get before it becomes the only rational option. And then, who follows.