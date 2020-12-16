WHO Decided to Eschew Private Companies and Develop Its Own Vaccine For Poor Countries; It's a Disaster

Tell me again why the World Health Organization is so essential that we have to not only belong to it, not only support it financially, but we have to follow the lead of its “experts” whenever they tell us anything.

Because the same people who covered up the origins of the coronavirus so as not to upset their communist Chinese patrons have just laid about the biggest egg imaginable at the other end of the crisis.

Remember when the media were “fact-checking” Donald Trump’s statements that we would have a vaccine by the end of the year? Remember how they quoted “experts” – some of them from the WHO – saying that such a timeline was impossible?

Well.

The U.S. government worked exclusively with private pharmaceutical companies, paying them up-front for high-volume purchases of their prospective vaccines and clearing the way for them to sail through the regulatory process if responsible data showed the vaccines were effective and safe.

It’s still 2020 and Americans are already getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the WHO chose a very different path for the development of a vaccine for the Third World. It embarked on a scheme known as COVAX, which is an “alliance of governments, drug companies, charities and international organisations.” The goal of COVAX is for this bunch to develop its own vaccine to provide to poor countries. The WHO believed this was a better approach than simply working directly with private pharmaceutical companies like the United States did.

How has that gone? Not well:

The World Health Organization’s COVAX programme is the main global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries around the world against the coronavirus. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20% of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

But in internal documents reviewed by Reuters, the scheme’s promoters say the programme is struggling from a lack of funds, supply risks and complex contractual arrangements which could make it impossible to achieve its goals. The failure of the facility could leave people in poor nations without any access to COVID-19 vaccines until 2024, one of the documents says.

The risk of failure is higher because the scheme was set up so quickly, operating in “uncharted territory”, the report says.

How is it possible that one country’s effort to develop a vaccine was accomplish in record time, whereas this “alliance” of whoever is now stumbling all over itself and running out of money – and looking at a possible window of four more years before people in some nations get access to a vaccine?

It seems to me that the WHO approach represents the usual, meandering, highly bureaucratic approach to vaccine development that made so many people think it would be years before we could get one on the market. Often in the United States we take a similarly clunky approach to these things, because that’s the way the Food and Drug Administration likes it.

You don’t tend to hear about it because we’re not usually in a public health crisis with most of the public clamoring for a vaccine as quickly as possible. This year, because that is the situation, the White House managed to work effectively with the pharma companies to produce something amazingly effective, and to do so much more quickly than anyone thought possible.

But the reason it usually takes so long is not that it’s scientifically too difficult. It’s that there’s so much bureaucracy and inefficiency in the process. In the COVID year of 2020, the Trump Administration refused to accept those inefficiencies and got a better result. The WHO pretty much did things the old way, and now the Third World is looking at this crisis lasting for years – unless private U.S. companies come to the rescue, which I bet they will.

By the way, just wondering: If Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden had been president this year, do you think we would have done Operation Warp Speed? Or would we have approach vaccine development more like the WHO, while telling everyone they would just have to live with years’ worth of lockdowns?

There’s no way to know for sure, but I know what I think.