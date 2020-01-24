In declassified document, Justice Department admits it lacked probable cause to keep wiretapping Carter Page

You don’t get an admission like this every day from federal law enforcement, but we’re breaking new ground all the time with this situation.

The admission is not that they never had probable cause at all, although I and many others would make that exact case. But the FBI didn’t just go to the FISA court once for a warrant to wiretap Page. It went back for renewals three times. And at least the last two, the Justice Department now admits, were not justified:

The Justice Department now appears to have concluded that there was “”insufficient predication to establish probable cause” in the last two renewals in 2017. Probable cause is the legal standard to obtain a secret warrant against suspected agents of a foreign power. The letter is classified, but is referenced in a new order declassified by a judge on Thursday. The Justice Department said it would sequester all the material it collected against Mr. Page pending further internal review of the matter.

Of course, this is entirely consistent with the report issued by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who ripped the FBI a new one over its omissions and abuses in the Page case. For the Justice Department to take any other position would be absurd, but it’s still pretty unusual to have a federal agency cop to such an abuse of its own volition.

So, question: The federal government has just admitted it played fast and loose with the civil right of an American citizen, and listened in on his phone calls without good reason. The fact that he was also part of the presidential campaign of the candidate whose party was out of power when the wiretapping started is no small detail to add.

Where is thew outrage from the news media over this? The Wall Street Journal covered it as you see above, so kudos to them.

What about everyone else? Perhaps we should compare this to the media’s long obsession with Valerie Plame, the former CIA agent who was “outed” by Bush-era State Department official Richard Armitage even though she wasn’t covert at the time. The media treated this as a massive scandal for well over a year, and predicted it might even bring down Vice President Cheney.

Plame’s name was given to a Washington Post columnist. Page, on the other hand, had his phone calls wiretapped by the FBI for nearly a year without probable cause for doing so. And Page was a private citizen, not a CIA agent.

Which situation represents a serious abuse of power? Obviously the Page situation. Yet you will see very little attention paid to it because it makes the Obama Administration look bad and justifies much of what’s been said by Donald Trump. The media only hold the government’s feet to the fire when the government’s abuses don’t please the media.

And clearly they did here.