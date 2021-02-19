In Defense of Ted Cruz's Trip to Cancun

I really don’t care why Ted Cruz went to Cancun. I don’t care if it was a pre-planned family vacation or, as he’s said, his daughters asked him on a whim to take them and he agreed.

I really don’t care that he was there a mere 11 hours and came right back, having only gone in the first place to accompany his daughters on their trip. He could have stayed two weeks for all I care.

What I do care about is that this is being portrayed, as such stories so often are, in terms of the “optics” and not the substance.

Cruz is getting skewered by left and by right for flying to Cancun while Texas was in the middle of a rare deep freeze and a power outage. It’s being portrayed as the state’s senator skipping town just when he’s needed.

The usually pundits are declaring with their usual faux wisdom that’s it’s “not a good look.”

Ted Cruz is a United States senator. The United States Senate does not run the power grid in the state of Texas. No amount of personal effort by Ted Cruz is going to end this crisis any faster. He could call press conferences and “demand action,” but that would only serve the purpose such spectacles usually serve, which is to draw attention to the politician issuing the demand.

What would have been truly cynical would be for Cruz to tell his daughters no because he had to “stay and help my fellow Texans.” Because there is nothing he can do to help. He could get on the phone to the utility companies and demand to know when they’re going to have everything working again. But they really need to be spending their time fixing the problem, not picking up the phone and talking to senators.

His Senate offices throughout the state can probably help some people find resources they need in the midst of the deep freeze and the blackout, but those offices will do that just as well with Cruz in Cancun.

When there’s a crisis, political officeholders always want everyone to see that they are on the case. If the governor calls a press conference, leaders of the legislature and members of Congress will stand alongside the governor on stage, letting everyone see that they’ve “rolled up their sleeves and gone to work.”

But these are not the people who solve the problems. The people on the ground solve them. Ted Cruz knows this, and so do the media jackals who are howling over his inconsequential jaunt.

This country could spend a lot less time yapping about things that are “a bad look” or “bad optics” but otherwise have nothing to do with anything. If I lived in Texas and my daughter wanted me to take her to Cancun, I’d do it in a second. It would be one good thing I could do in the midst of a bad situation. Of course, I’m not a U.S. senator.