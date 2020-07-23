Because he's delusional, Joe Biden says Trump is America's first racist president

Joe Biden, with a straight face, has made the claim that Donald Trump is America’s first racist president. As he puts it:

“Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Let’s ignore the fact that, prior to his presidential aspirations, Trump was praised by myriad civil rights organizations. We’ll look past the awards, the associations and the adulation offered by – often admittedly dubious – east coast liberals focused on U.S. race relations.

Just for the sake of argument, we’ll take the incredibly stupid stance that, the moment he decided to run against Hillary Clinton, Trump became a racist.

Then, let’s go one better.

Just for the heck of it, we’ll skip right over the fact that there were a dozen presidents who owned slaves. That’s certainly racist, and anyone over the age of 10 probably knows about it, but we’re going to let that slide. Maybe Joe Biden thinks they were a product of their time, or he doesn’t have a particularly solid grasp on history. Fine.

Joe Biden should at least know who Richard Nixon was. After all, Nixon resigned a year after Biden entered the Senate. He’s on tape, repeatedly, making some of the most horrifically racist comments you’ll ever hear. In particular, he had thoughts about aborting mixed-race babies that should curl your toes.

Joe Biden should also know who Lyndon Johnson was. The man who followed John F. Kennedy into office was a grotesque caricature of man whose racism was almost as well known as his vulgar behavior. His frequent use of the N-word, often in the presence of civil rights leaders, is well documented – as is his disdain for what he called “hordes of barbaric yellow dwarves” in Asia.

Perhaps, if Biden is unfamiliar with Johnson, he’s heard of FDR. The left’s patron saint was an unrepentant eugenicist who championed “blood of the right sort” and referred to African-Americans as “semi-beasts.” He despised Jews, put Japanese-Americans into blatantly unconstitutional concentration camps and decried the “mingling” of white and “asiatic blood.” In addition, he and his wife loved to pal around with Margaret Sanger, and the trio would discuss what to do about the “mongrel peoples.”

Going back a bit further, we have Woodrow Wilson. Like Biden, he was all in on segregation. He also openly sympathized with the Klan, despised blacks and proudly hosted a screening of “Birth of a Nation.”

So, even if you’re dumb enough to buy into the left’s blatantly transparent racism battle cry where Trump is concerned, there’s simply no way a sane person can argue he’s the first president to harbor such ugly beliefs.

Heck, even Jake Tapper isn’t trying to sell this line:

The 12 US presidents who owned slaves would like a word https://t.co/2ipPPXZ7rl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 22, 2020

Unless, that is, you’ve forgotten the truth, want to deny it or never knew it in the first place.

Here’s the always-disgraceful, untethered-from-reality embarrassment named Joe Biden: