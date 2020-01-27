Dem impeachment manager: Impeaching after the election would have been 'almost moot'

Witnesses, witnesses, witnesses. We need to have more witnesses. If there are no witnesses in the Senate, the whole thing is a cover up!

That’s the message from House Democrats, who chose not to pursue subpoenas that could compel impeachment testimony from these oh-so-important Trump administration players.

The question is, why is it so important after the fact? Did they just want to get rid of a hot-potato that was damaging them in the polls, or did they have a strategic reason? Why would the House cave on this, if it’s as vital as they now claim?

Yesterday, Jake Tapper asked Democrat impeachment manager Zoe Lofgren (CA) that very question:

“Congresswoman, you told senators this week ‘Don’t surrender to the president’s stonewalling. But what do you say to those who say, that’s what exactly what the House Democrats did by not going to court to try to force subpoenas and force witnesses?”

TRENDING: Trump's full March for Life address: 'Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God'

Lofgren was clearly not prepared for this line of questioning.

“We did go to court, as you know,” she replied.

Tapper pressed the point, saying: “But you didn’t pursue it in court. You ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate.”

“We realized we had the evidence we were going to get,” Lofgren replied. “And that it was sufficient to prove our case.”

Obviously it wasn’t, if they’re suddenly claiming that a lack of witnesses in the Senate will constitute a cover up. If they really had everything they needed, if they’d already made a compelling case, there would be no reason to press for more witnesses now.

Tapper continued, “But didn’t you surrender to the president’s stonewalling, in that sense?”

At that point, Lofgren admitted what impeachment was always really about. It’s not about truth, honor, foreign aid, or the Constitution. It’s about the Dems’ 2020 election hopes:

“Well, in that… I guess, in that sense, we did. Because if we had waited for three or four years the election would be over. The issue would be almost moot.”

In essence, she’s saying that if they’d done this properly, it wouldn’t have had the desired effect. Specifically, if they’d subpoena’d the oh-so-important witness and gotten a court ruling on executive privilege, the election would have passed. Trump would already have lost, or be in his second term.

RELATED: Hillary unhinged: Facebook is like a 'foreign power' that 'intends to reelect Trump'

Either way, it would be too late to use this sham for Democrat self-aggrandizement or to damage Trump in 2020.