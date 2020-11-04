SECTIONS
Democrat Pennsylvania Attorney General Suggests Biden Has Won the State Before a Single Vote Is Counted

Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal By Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:45pm
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Saturday tweeted his doubt regarding President Donald Trump winning the state like he did in the 2016 election.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” Shapiro wrote. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.”

Several conservative pundits and journalists expressed concern about an elected official in a swing state taking such a bold stance.

Considering this election to be “predetermined,” as The Spectator editor Amber Athey suggests, is highly irresponsible.

Looking back to Trump’s narrow margin of victory in the Rust Belt in 2016, Pennsylvania could determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

A recent court decision in Pennsylvania will also create delays in the ballot counting process, putting increased scrutiny on the state.

“The United States Supreme Court earlier this week refused to decide on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allowed the state to count ballots postmarked on November 3 and received three days later,” Hayat Norimine of the Sightline Institute reported.

The Supreme Court was responding to a state court decision made in September.

This delay could result in legal battles where Shapiro may need to be involved, especially if the presidential election is not decisive.

But even if Shapiro is not involved in any legal proceedings, his comment could potentially suppress voters in the state — if someone sees his tweet and thinks that the election is already decided, it may discourage them from going out to vote.

Are Democrats overconfident?

According to WHYY, by Friday, 9 million Pennsylvanians had registered to vote and over 2 million absentee or mail-in ballots had been returned in the state, with two-thirds being from registered Democrats. Republicans seem to be more likely to vote in person, so that is not surprising.

In terms of polling, Biden has a 2.9 percent average polling lead, according to RealClearPolitics.

Though Shapiro does not seem to know it, amidst the tough battle for Pennsylvania, the voters are the ones who ultimately decide, not the attorney general.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

